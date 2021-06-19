As lawmakers prepare to make the final push to pass a state budget, education funding is becoming a focal point on several fronts.
Gov. Tom Wolf has called for the General Assembly to use $3 billion in surplus revenue to help cover the cost of replacing the state’s current funding method for schools with one that fully follows a funding formula approved in 2016.
Republicans in the state Senate, on the other hand, have been preparing legislation that would dramatically increase the funding for tax credits that help pay for scholarships for private school tuition. And Democratic state lawmakers are calling for the state to use a portion of the state’s $7 billion in American Rescue Plan funding to help pay for long-delayed repairs to aging school buildings.
“Our financial picture offers a historic opportunity to address long-standing concerns,” said state Rep. Mark Longietti, D-Mercer County, the Democratic chairman of the House education committee. “We’ve known about these issues for some time. We can take school buildings that are 70-80 years old and make them safe. The cost is high, but we have the funding,” he said.
Democrats have announced plans to introduce legislation in both the House and Senate that would allocate $600 million of the ARP funds toward grants for the Department of Education to award to local school districts
“We stand in solidarity with the 5- and 6-year-old children whose lungs, hearts and brains are still developing while they sit in toxic buildings. We stand here today with principals, teachers and staff who have chosen to devote their lives to education and care work,” said Elizabeth Fiedler, D-Philadelphia.
This comes a week after Wolf announced that due to the $3 billion in surplus revenue, he thinks the state can move to fully fund schools without adopting an income tax change he’d proposed when he unveiled his budget in February.
A legislative commission developed the fair funding formula for determining how much each school district gets from the state in 2016. But to avoid cutting funding for any school district, the state has been using the funding formula only for funds added each year while districts have continued to receive their previous funding.
As a result, last year, only 11 percent, or $700 million, of state funding ran through the fair funding formula. The remaining 89 percent, or $5.5 billion, is still distributed based on student enrollment in 1992, without considering shifts in student counts or actual costs school districts face today. Urban and rural school districts with growing student enrollment must fill the funding gap with frequent property tax increases, adding to the burden of homeowners and businesses.
Wolf has called for running all funding through the formula while adding $1.15 billion to make sure that no district loses funding due to the change.
Wolf’s proposal drives all the funding through the formula but adds dollars to ensure that no district loses revenue because of the change. If the state were to simply shift direction and deploy the funding formula without adding that financial buffer, about 150 school districts would see their funding increase and 350 would see no change or face a reduction in state funding.
Republicans who hold the majorities in both chambers of the General Assembly have said they are worried that if the state spends all of the revenue surpluses, it will leave the state short of cash in the coming years.
“We’re $800 million over in sales tax, but our personal income taxes are only growing by 0.6 percent. When you look at the PIT that tells you where the economy is. The sales tax is coming because we had the largest car sale year in history due to stimulus checks. You have to look at where dollars are coming from and where they’re being spent,” said state Rep. Stan Saylor, R-York County, the chairman of the House appropriations committee. “We can spend all the money this year if you want to, but next year we’d be looking at a deficit. We have to be careful,” he said.
Meanwhile, the state Senate has been preparing Senate Bill 1, which would greatly expand the amount of tax credits awarded to help pay for scholarships for students to attend private school or transfer out of poorly-performing public schools.
Republicans have said the legislation would cut into a waiting list because demand for the scholarships is outpacing the supply.
According to data from the Department of Community and Economic Development, more than 60,000 students received scholarships through these programs in the most recent year for which figures are available; however, nearly 43,000 applicants were denied due to lack of funding, according to state Sen. Scott Martin, R-Lancaster County, the prime sponsor of SB 1.
The legislation, Senate Bill 1, would increase the amount available for Educational Improvement Tax Credits — which provide scholarships for students to attend private schools — from $185 million to $300 million — and it would increase the amount available for Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credits — which provide scholarships for students to transfer to from one of the 385 schools in Pennsylvania designated as low-performing to other public schools or private schools — from $55 million to $100 million.
Longietti said that he doubts that the final legislation will call for as big an expansion in tax credits for the scholarships as SB 1 now proposed. A more modest increase in the tax credits might be possible, he said.
“I don’t think SB 1 as it currently exists is going to become law,” he said.
The state’s deadline for passing a budget is June 30.
