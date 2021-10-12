State lawmakers hammered out a plan to help students overcome COVID-19 learning losses by requiring school districts to match them with high-performing teachers or to provide tutoring in a failing subject. The law, known as House Bill 4545, was designed with good intentions, but in practice, school leaders in North Texas say it is straining their resources beyond capacity.
We all want our children to recover from the pandemic’s devastating effect on their education. We worry, however, that the new state rules may be tying the hands of our principals and teachers when what they need is the flexibility to prioritize needs based on the staffing that they have.
Under the new state law, schools must take steps to boost students who failed a state assessment in grades 3-8 or in high school. For those students not assigned to a high-performing teacher, districts must provide a total of 30 hours of tutoring for every failed subject, either one-on-one or in groups of no more than three students. This is more intensive assistance than merely helping students with homework.
The Texas Education Agency has compiled a list of vetted tutoring services, though districts can recruit their own. Texas schools will be competing with one another and with schools across the country. Teachers are the most effective tutors, but they’re in short supply nationwide, and many schools will be tapping the same tutoring services.
High school and college students have emerged as viable tutor candidates, and research shows they can be effective with the proper training. Still, the need is overwhelming and may exceed the available pool of tutoring talent.
We can understand why Dallas ISD officials would prefer a tutoring program that focuses on math and reading. It would require fewer tutors, and reversing slides in those areas would ensure students have fundamental building blocks that would likely improve their performance in other subjects.
Dallas ISD has matched 17,615 students who need intervention with high-performing teachers. But it has to find tutors for more than 37,000 students who need reinforcement in reading or English and more than 28,000 kids who need it in math. Nearly 14,500 students require tutoring in science and 8,800 in social studies. Some of these students are counted more than once because they’ve failed multiple subjects.
“We need tutors before school, after school, during school, in the summer, on the weekends,” Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said. “There’s just not enough bodies available to do it.”
If a large district such as Dallas ISD that already has solid scaffolding for academic support is struggling, what about smaller districts with fewer resources?
The new law also requires that principals and teachers convene with the parents of some of the students who failed math and reading state tests. Of course parents should be told what the plan is to bring their children up to speed, but state leaders should give educators more wiggle room on how to do that.
“It’s a beautiful thing to have those conversations; it just probably taxes leaders a bit more than what they’re used to,” said Remy Washington, president of the Uplift Education charter network. “The number of [tutoring] hours I think is the doable part for us. It’s the meetings that have been challenging for our school leaders to manage.”
This isn’t entirely about what happens in Austin. North Texans can play a role, too.
High schoolers, college students and retired teachers with flexible hours should consider applying for a part-time tutor position at their local school district. Dallas ISD pays a range of hourly rates based on the tutor’s background. It will host virtual tutoring job fairs Oct. 20 and 21.
If you have what it takes to be a tutor, please step forward. Your community needs you.
— The Dallas Morning News
