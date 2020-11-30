A New Castle nursing home, which just two weeks ago reported more than 30 percent of its capacity died due to a spike of COVID-19, reported only six cumulative deaths last Wednesday.
Those numbers are according to figures reported to the state Department of Health. On Nov. 10, Edison Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center reported 60 resident cases, 27 staff cases and between one and four deaths. The facility's reported census was 86. On Nov. 18, however, the figures posted by the Health Department showed the facility had 75 resident cases, 34 staff cases and 37 deaths. The facility reported its census as 78.
According to numbers published late last week, the facility had 78 resident cases, 37 staff cases and just six deaths, a decrease of 31 deaths. The facility reported its census as 79.
“The facility has worked closely with the Department of Health and continues to follow all necessary guidelines, including reporting requirements," Edison's parent company Saber Healthcare Group, LLC of Ohio said in a statement Monday.
The company provided the same statement when asked two weeks ago when the 37 deaths were reported.
Answers to direct questions about the spike in deaths were declined. The West Edison Avenue facility has 118 beds.
Numbers from long-term care facilities are reported every Tuesday, but occasionally take days to be uploaded to the health department's website.
The COVID-19 numbers are reported by facilities directly, according to state Health Department press secretary Nate Wardle.
"It does seem like a very large number of deaths in one week," Wardle said two weeks ago of the 37 deaths. "We continue to work with facilities to ensure they understand what they need to report and they report accurately."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.