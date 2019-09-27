Some of Lawrence County’s police, fire and ambulance personnel took a break from emergency calls yesterday to enjoy a picnic lunch courtesy of a local nursing home and rehabilitation center.
Edison Manor residents and staff provided hot dogs, baked beans, macaroni salad, cake, cookies and drinks for the 30 firefighters, police officers, paramedics and EMTs in attendance in honor of their service to the community.
The purpose of the picnic was “to acknowledge and honor all of the our first responders for all that they do,” said Bridgette Capalbo, admissions director.
The residents had their handprints stamped to create a poster for the emergency personnel that read, “Thank you, First Responders.”
“They do a lot, and they’re the last ones to be recognized,” Capalbo said. “I know how many times we’ve called them, the fire, police and ambulance. We’re blessed to have good people.”
Edison Manor, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center is part of Saber Health Care Group. The facility is located off West Moody Avenue on New Castle’s North Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.