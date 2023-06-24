As a youngster playing in the woods near her Edinburg home, Beth Frazee Smith dreamed of an adventure-filled career.
At the time, she never imagined the military would be part of it.
On May 1, the Mohawk Area High School graduate was promoted to colonel with the U.S. Army.
Her two-decade career, rooted in an Army ROTC class taken while an undergraduate at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, has led her across the U.S. and from Afghanistan, Iraq and Japan to the Department of Defense at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
“It was a way to serve, a chance to be part of something bigger than myself,” Smith recalled. “I figured I’d try it for a couple of years – that was 26 years ago. I’ve enjoyed it far more than I ever thought I would. Every day has been an adventure, the people are great and the possibilities are endless.”
Currently, Smith serves as director of public affairs at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, leading a 50-member staff in all forms of communications from media relations to photography to social media.
“We’re communicating what the Army is to the American people,” Smith said, adding that in the Army “there’s something for everyone, including travel and money for school. The possibilities of the Army are endless whether you want to fly a helicopter or work in a lab, the world is your oyster.”
Having been at West Point for nearly three years, Smith explained that most Army assignments are for two or three years. This summer, Smith, who holds master’s degrees from Penn State and George Washington universities, will attend the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pa., for further training.
“So far, I’m unsure about what’s going to be next, or when it will come, but I know I’ve got another assignment or two in me,” she said, noting that “I’m not just an Army colonel, I’m a mom, and that comes with a lot of different expectations.”
A single parent to 9-year-old Audra, 7-year-old Ian and 6-year-old Aidan, Smith said her children have enjoyed their travels thus far and she’s hoping at least one of them will follow in her military footsteps.
But, for now, their favorite journeys include trips to Edinburg to visit Smith’s mom, Barb Frazee.
“They love to visit grandma because she gives them sugar and candy,” Smith laughed, adding that although her mom was initially surprised by her career choice, she was always supportive and “she likes it because she gets to visit new places.”
As for the new colonel, her favorite position thus far was at the Pentagon.
“I was part of things that had very real effects,” she said. “It was exciting, and humbling.”
But, West Point also tops the list.
“My team here really does have a heart for telling the story of our cadets. We enjoy talking to every audience we can,” Smith said, noting the beauty of the academy’s Hudson Valley, New York, location and hinting that once retirement does come, she may just go back into the woods.
“I love being outdoors doing landscaping and home repairs,” she said, adding with a laugh, “Give me a chainsaw and I’m happy. Clearly, I’m from western Pennsylvania.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.