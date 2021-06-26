A 39-year-old man was killed early Saturday in a one-car crash in Taylor Township.
State police said Jason L. Geminiani of Edinburg was westbound on Route 422 in a 2008 GMC Sierra about 2:30 a.m. when his truck left the road near the Moravia Street exit and struck the embankment that separates the highway’s eastbound and westbound lanes.
The truck continued into the eastbound lanes after striking the guard rail, leaving gouge marks on the pavement before hitting the guard rail on the far side of the lanes and overturning. Geminiani was ejected from the vehicle, police said, which continued on before striking a road sign and coming to rest on the embankment on the south side of Route 422’s eastbound lanes.
Police shut down the highway while the crash was investigated.
State police were assisted by New Castle firefighters, Noga Ambulance, PennDOT and the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office.
Del’s Towing removed the vehicle.
