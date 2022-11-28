An Edinburg man is facing charges for reportedly touching a minor and asking for nude pictures.
The Mahoning Township Police Department charged Paul. E. Cooper, 74, with aggravated indecent assault of a child, corruption of minors and criminal solicitation of photographs.
Police said Cooper asked a then 9-year-old minor in 2019 to take pictures of themself multiple times and inappropriately touching child on multiple occasions.
The child, in a forensic interview with police, said Cooper wanted pictures of them and inappropriately touched them. Cooper also made the child sit in the front seat or on his lap whenever they drove together, warning he'd go to jail if anyone was told.
Cooper said he did not engage in any act of sexual assault and denied ever asking the minor for naked pictures. Police said he was willing to take a polygraph test.
Police later searched his phone through a search warrant.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
