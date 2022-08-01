Edinburg Christian marks 190 years

Trust your GPS, and you may come to the conclusion that Edinburg Christian Church doesn’t exist.
But you — and your GPS — would be wrong.
In fact, the congregation will be celebrating its 190th anniversary Aug. 13 — just not in the place where it used to be, nor in another where it never was.
Organized in 1832, the church met in homes before erecting a frame building in 1850 on a hill on the north side of the Mahoning River. The building was taken apart in 1893 and taken by horse and buggy to the south side of the river, where it was reassembled.
Expanded in 1960, that original church still stands on Clay Street in Edinburg. However, if you’re looking to join the congregation in worship, don’t use your GPS. It will take you to a private home on Route 551 near the original church site that is both a former schoolhouse and parsonage.
The church, which purchased and remodeled the school in 1949, sold it not long after the 2019 death of its 48-year pastor, the Rev. David Snyder.
“That’s still kind of a problem today,” Joanne Mellott said, “because if you put (the church) into your GPS, it will take you there instead of here. He (Snyder) used his address as the church address; that’s where all the mail went.
“People call us and say, ‘I’m up here on the hillside; where’s your church at?’”
STILL GOING
Like most mainline Protestant churches, Edinburg Christian has seen its numbers fall off over the years. Indeed, a haunting reminder of what can happen to small, rural congregations sits just across the street: the former Edinburg-Hillsville United Methodist Church, which looks a lot like the Edinburg Christian building and which closed in 2009 because of declining membership and waning finances.
“We’ve really dwindled in membership,” Mellott said. “When I started here (in 1976), we would have 50 people for Sunday school. Now, we’re about down to 25. Sometimes for church service, we’d have 75.”
“Now,” her husband, Roger, added, “it’s probably 15 to 20, somewhere in there.”
And yet, rather than preparing to close its doors, Edinburg Christian is celebrating 190 years and looking forward to 200.
Church leadership credits the faithfulness of God and worshipers — both past and present — for that.
Just a couple of years ago, for instance, the church replaced the roof on the social hall. This summer, it built a parking lot. Now, it’s preparing to have new flooring installed in the hall.
On top of that, Joanne Mellott noted, the church continues to give about 33 percent of its annual $30,000 budget to missions. The church holds a movie night once a month and takes donations, but that money, too, is earmarked to help others.
“That bad news is, I’m worried about the oil bill this winter,” she said. “I shouldn’t say worried, because I know God will provide. But the last oil bill we got was a shocker.”
Elder Rick Kuhns noted that if the church does not have the money in its treasury to cover an expense, “we go to the people, and they give the money, and we pay them back so much each month.”
He added that there also are people who grew up in the church and who are no longer in the area, but who still support the congregation.
Mellott recalled a letter the church received last year from a woman who’d attended as a girl, and who wanted to honor the help that then-Pastor Snyder had given her mother.
“She said, ‘I wanted to send you a little donation,” Mellott said. “I’m not going to say how much she sent, but her idea of a little donation and my idea of a little donation were different. It really, really helped.”
There are, of course, trade-offs to be made.
Snyder pastored the church 48 years, but the congregation has not had a full-time minister since his passing. In the interim, two retired pastors and two elders each take one Sunday a month to preach.
The church pays only one of the retirees, plus its piano player, who also cleans the church.
And yet, as Kuhns observed, “With God’s help, we’re still going.”
MEMORIES
While the church continues to move forward, it’s also celebrating its past. It will host a cookout and an outdoor movie at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13 to mark its 19 decades of existence.
A lot of memories have been made over that span.
Joanne Mellott recalled a series of revival meetings early in her marriage, when she was pregnant with her son, Kevin (who is now one of the preaching elders).
“It was a family theme,” she said,” and each night, a different minister spoke on something of family matters. The minister who was in charge on one of the nights asked how many married couples were there. There were about six of us. They had us all come forward, they gave the guys boutonnieres and they remarried us. That’s one of my fondest memories.”
Later on, as she shared photos of the event, she would joke that the pictures were from her second marriage.
But the teasing went both ways.
“Everybody was tormenting me because I was about three or four months pregnant with my son,” she said, “and it’s now I’m getting married.”
MERRY CHRISTMASES
Thanks to Snyder’s wife, Elissa, Christmas became — and still is — a time of fervent celebration at Edinburg Christian.
“She would go all out for Christmas,” Roger Mellott said. “One year, she wanted a live tree. (A family in the church) said they had one up in the field, and we could come on up and cut it, and they’d bring it down.
“Well, they brought it down, brought it in the back of the church, and stood it up on the stage, and it wouldn’t stand up. It was hitting the ceiling. We had to cut about four feet off it to make it fit. And it took up the whole stage. It must have been 15 feet around. I couldn’t reach the top to decorate it.”
After Christmas, Mellott added, the tree had to be cut up with a chainsaw to dispose of it.
“After that,” Joanne Mellott said, “the board told her, ‘You can have as much money as you want to go buy an artificial tree.”
She bought eight.
Seem like a lot?
“At Christmas time last year,” Roger Mellott said, “we put up 38 trees.”
During this time of year, those trees can be found crammed into what was formerly the nursery — “If we have to get to the fuse box, we’d have to fight our way through the trees to get to it,” Kuhns said — as well as in one of two small rooms atop a narrow staircase that once led to Sunday school classes.
In addition, one tree remains up year-round in the sanctuary, and is decorated to reflect the different seasons and holidays.
“We do it in memory of her,” Joanne Mellott said of Elissa Snyder. “Christmas is probably our biggest memory. She went all out. When she passed away, it took 10 of us ladies to do what she did herself.”
