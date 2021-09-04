“Integrity” was the word used most by anyone who described the work ethic and personality of Lauren Edward “Ed” Allison.
Lawrence County Government Center workers and Bessemer Borough officials are grieving the loss of Allison, one of their biggest and most committed and admired public servants and friends, who died Thursday after a short illness. Allison was 64.
Allison, who was the county’s director of elections since 2009, left an indelible mark of honesty and rectitude on the courthouse and statewide, and on all of the community positions he served in during his lifetime — as a past Bessemer firefighter, a current and longtime Bessemer Borough official and as a former mayor.
“He truly was a public servant,” county Common Pleas Judge J. Craig Cox summed up about Allison. “He sought to serve without benefit to himself. He was a man of principle, and what’s right was right, and what’s wrong was wrong.”
Allison was a pioneer on the elections front, ensuring the county was among the first in Pennsylvania to buy a voting system with a paper trail — setting up Lawrence County as an example for other counties in the state.
Allison was the elections director who made the decision after the 2020 primary to disqualify all submitted “naked ballots” — those without a secrecy envelope that would have compromised the voter’s identity. The Democratic party challenged the county’s 400 such uncounted votes in Lawrence County common pleas court, then withdrew its lawsuit. The outcome of a lawsuit filed on a higher level was that Allison’s local decision ultimately was upheld by the state Supreme Court.
And when mail-in ballots were allowed for the first time during the 2020 elections, Allison developed a mail-out and return system that left no margin for error.
Spending countless weeknights and weekends in the office to prepare, Allison steered his staff successfully through the tumultuous presidential election of the nation’s history in November 2020. His strong sense of organization and his keen ability to recruit and train experienced election workers saw the county through it without a glitch.
When he fell ill in recent weeks, his obligations to the county’s elections trumped his illness. In his last days in his office he commented that he was still going in to work to make sure everything was in order for his staff, because a general municipal election was on the horizon. As he grew weaker and became homebound, he continued to field work-related phone calls from his staff while still strong enough to accept them and give elections-related advice.
Allison’s bereaved office staff members — Susan Kite, Tim Germani, Becky Domin and Jackie Graziani — gathered together in the office Thursday afternoon discussing all of his contributions and the close friendships they had shared with him.
“He was awesome to work for,” Kite said. “I think he did an amazing job. You could ask him anything about anything, from ‘why do my tomatoes look terrible?’ to fixing a door frame, not just things related to elections. He was a plethora of information and he was very strong in his faith.”
In 2010, Allison decided the county would create its own ballots in-house instead of contracting the service out to a Nebraska company, saving the county about $80,000 a year. Germani was hired for the computer work that went along with it.
Kite, an employee before Allison was hired, recalled, “He came in here with an accounting background and had to learn everything from the bottom up.”
“He memorized all of those books,” she said, pointing a shelf of books containing election laws and recalled him bringing in an old voting machine and learning how to use it.
With a local election now looming in two months without Allison’s guidance and expertise, “We’re going to do our best to do him proud,” she declared.
Germani said Allison had faith in him and promoted him to full time in 2011 with the idea that he would program the voting machines and create the ballots. Germani has since been schooled in all aspects of an election.
Allison guided the staff through the three presidential elections — Obama in 2012, Trump in 2016 and Biden in 2020, and through the COVID-19 pandemic, Germani said.
He pointed out that one of Allison’s big milestones was sending the absentee ballot to astronaut Drew Morgan of Neshannock Township in 2019. Allison had received emails from NASA stating Morgan wanted to vote absentee from the International Space Station.
”Ed played a big role in figuring out the legalities, going through NASA,” Germani said. “We had to make an electronic ballot and email it so that it would be encrypted, so (Morgan) could vote at the space station, then have him send it back promptly with another code to protect his voter’s privacy.” That was before the entire 2020 election became a feat in itself.
“Ed made it a point to keep the integrity of the election,” Germani said. “He was always the champion of what was right.”
“I loved him,” Graziani said. “He was tough. I liked him from day one. He still had humor when he was on his death bed,” she said, recalling that they went to visit him at his home as a group. “He was a wonderful boss. We all worked hard, but we had fun.”
Domin said the office will miss his expertise and that he ran a tight ship as boss. Allison was known to alway keep a dish of Hershey’s Miniatures chocolates on the office counter for the courthouse staff and visiting public to take. When it was empty, he’d procure a bag of chocolates from his private office and refill it.
”Some people will miss the candy, that’s for sure,” Domin said.
Dan Vogler was one of three commissioners, with Steve Craig and Ed Fosnaught, who hired Allison for the elections post.
“I’m very saddened by Ed’s passing,” Vogler said. “He was most importantly a good and dear friend.”
He noted that Allison was respected statewide and called upon for advice by his fellow elections director from other counties.
Allison’s college education and career expertise was in accounting, which made him keenly focused on detail, Vogler said, adding, “He knew the rules and he followed them to the letter.”
“I thought the world of Ed. He was one of my favorite people,” Craig, a former commissioner, said. “We were very lucky to find him. He was just such a person of integrity, and he had a compass that said what was the right thing to do, even when things were very difficult. He followed his instincts no matter what, and he was always right.”
“He was the perfect person to run that voters office in the kind of contentious environment we’ve had in the past couple of years,” Craig added.
Commissioner chairman Morgan Boyd said Allison’s election process knowledge was unmatched, while Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel said “you don’t know the true measure of a person until you feel the void that’s left.”
Commissioner chairman Morgan Boyd, who worked through the 2020 election with Allison, commented, “his knowledge of the election process was unmatched. Through his efforts, our voters have complete faith in the election process.”
When the state needed someone to testify before the state Senate, Allison was the man they called in to their hearings about improving the election process, Boyd said. He commended him for his work in ensuring the security of the county’s election.
”Lawrence County is a better place because of Ed Allison,” Boyd said.
Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel said that Allison, who initially opposed using the drop boxes at various locations in the county for the mail-in ballots, recanted his opposition in a recent conversation, admitting they really did prove valuable.
”You really don’t know the true measure of a person until you feel the void that’s left,” she said.
President Judge Dominick Motto said he considers Allison’s death “a huge loss.”
He noted that Allison would work weekends and nights to make sure all of the election details were attended to.
”He was a terrific individual, both personally and professionally,” Motto said. “He was a good-hearted, kind, loyal servant.”
Allison’s keen sense of humor caught Judge Cox off guard one day. Cox had walked into the courthouse one morning near election time in the fall of 2019, when he was seeking voter retention as a judge. Allison approached him and apologized, saying his he had forgotten to include Cox’s name and retention question on the ballot and it was too late to have it reprinted.
“I felt my face go white, I lost all of my color and I couldn’t speak,” Cox said. “He let me suffer for awhile, then he burst out with that big-hearted laugh.”
Cox said that it took him a few days to recover from that, but now he finds the story hilarious. Cox had worked a lot of election nights alongside Allison, and was often the judge on hand should a legal dilemma or question arise.
“I don’t ever remember there being a problem that went to the courts on election night,” he said. “He handled everything that came before him. He ran the show.”
Frank Piccari, retired director of maintenance at the courthouse, would see Allison every day. He also sat on the county election board during the commissioners election years, and he would be on hand every election night.
”I don’t think they’ll ever find an elections director as accurate as he was,” Piccari said of Allison. “We never had one problem during an election, and he had an excellent staff.”
Piccari’s office serves as the morning coffee headquarters for courthouse personnel, and Allison was always part of the mix.
”He belonged to our breakfast club in the morning,” Piccari said, which often includes Motto, Cox, court administrator Michael Occhibone, maintenance staff member Dana Mastroianni Fortuna, and the three commissioners, among others.
David Gettings, recently retired as county controller, echoed, “Ed was an amazing individual. I am saddened, and it all happened very quickly. I’m sending out all of my family’s love to his family, because they are wonderful people.
”We had a decent and good relationship, and I was proud to know the man,” he said.
The courthouse was not the only place where Allison left his unparalleled mark. He gave more than 40 years of public service on Bessemer Borough Council, of which he was a current member and leaves a vacant seat, one-term as mayor and 20 years as a former member and officer of the Bessemer Volunteer Fire Department.
Allison also was responsible for having started the Bessemer Municipal Authority, overseeing the construction and operation of the borough’s sewer system.
His wife, Vickie, noted that he was good at grant-writing for the borough and managed to be successful at every application, even if the governing bodies did not receive the full amounts he sought for them. He particularly was successful in obtaining grants for fire trucks. She also held the position of borough mayor while he was a councilman.
James Lombardo former Bessemer police chief, remembers when Allison as a councilman hired him in 1990.
“He was a terrific person for our community, the borough and the county,” Lombardo said. “This guy just went above and beyond.”
Lombardo’s family moved to Bessemer during the sewer construction, of which Allison was in charge. Their road was dug up at the time and Lombardo’s daughter was riding her bike one day and fell off. He called Allison about the road condition, and Allison went to their house to assured them the road would be repaired, “and he brought my daughter a box of Band-Aids,” Lombardo said. “I went to see him a week ago, that’s the first story he remembered. That’s the kind of guy he was. He was intelligent and got things done right for the borough.”
Allison was the borough mayor and Lombardo was police chief when the terrorist attacks occurred on Sept. 11, 2001.
“Ed made sure we watched out for anything that was going on, wanting to protect our community,” Lombardo recalled.
Allison was named Bessemer’s Person of the Year in 1993. Patty Grebenz of Bessemer, whose late husband Stanley also was a longtime former councilman, recalled the two men having been close friends, and Allison was a frequent visitor at their home. They also had served together in the fire department and the municipal authority.
“He was so wonderful for Bessemer,” Grebenz said.
“I am very sad. He was one of the most honest people I know. There are no discrepancies in Lawrence County. He was good person for that (elections) job.”
In addition to his wife, Allison leaves four daughters and six grandchildren.
Vogler commented in eulogizing him that, “most importantly, he was a family man, a loving husband and father, proud of his children and their accomplishments, and a devoted husband. We’re all certainly going to miss Ed, but most importantly as a friend.”
