A Lawrence County commissioner and a state representative are partnering to plan a summit to address economic development needs of local municipalities.
Commissioner Morgan Boyd, who is spearheading the initiative with state Rep. Aaron Bernstine, said the intent is to gather municipalities together for their thoughts, ideas and direction. At least 12 of the county’s municipalities — 16 townships, 10 boroughs and the city of New Castle — have already responded favorably to the idea of the powwow. A time, date and location have not yet been selected for the event.
“A large number of municipalities are frustrated with economic development on a countywide level and have taken it upon themselves to form their own organizations,” Boyd pointed out.
Boyd noted that at least six municipalities currently have their own economic development initiatives in progress — the New Wilmington chamber, the Neshannock Township’s economic development advisory panel, the city’s Citywide Development Corporation, Shenango Township with its newly formed economic development corporation, Wampum Revitalization and Ellwood City Revitalization.
“They should be commended for taking that initiative, but it also shows a failure of our countywide system to really promote economic development,” he believes.
“We’re in constant communication with the municipalities,” Boyd said, “and over past few years it’s been evident that their leaders have a strong desire to have an open, frank and honest conversation about economic development. It’s very evident that it’s time to really analyze how we do economic development in Lawrence County.
“For too long we’ve had conversations about how to attract economic development opportunities with the system we have in place, but we’ve never talked about whether that’s the best system,” Boyd said.
He pointed out that a letter written to the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce signed by several township officials last month expressed frustration about not being able to attend the chamber and related board meetings, about the chamber board members not attending township meetings, and about municipal officials not having and seats on their boards. The letter indicated “a lack of communication, a lack of productivity, a lack of accountability and a lack of respect” for the positions the municipal officials hold.
The municipalities’ letter to the chamber is “absolutely part of it,” Boyd said in a conversation Friday about the reason for the summit. “The frustration with the lack of significant development in Lawrence County ... has come to a head over the past few years but certainly over the last month.”
The chamber of commerce foundation voted in January to remove Boyd from the foundation, chamber and economic development boards because he publicly spoke against an initiative called “Forward Lawrence” that the chamber had spearheaded. The townships officials who signed the letter to the chamber foundation — from Mahoning, Shenango, Neshannock, Union and Wilmington, also criticized the board for that decision.
“We’re reaching out to every municipal official,” Boyd said. “The goal here is to be as inclusive as possible to our local leaders and really build a system that works for the residents of the county.
“This conference will help us to figure out why we’re missing out on opportunities, and how we can connect the municipalities and get input directly from them about what their needs are and how we as a group can identify their needs and work together to ensure they are addressed.”
“This summit will bring together Lawrence County municipal officials — from the smallest borough to the largest township — to discuss our economic goals and the steps we can take to achieve economic success for Lawrence County residents,” a news release issued by Boyd and Bernstine said.
“While previous discussions on economic development have purposefully excluded local leaders, this first-of-its-kind conference seeks to bring all municipal voices to the table in order to collaborate and share ideas on how to best position our county for growth.”
As a community, it is time to collectively determine how best to position our county for success, the news release states, adding, “By working as a team, we can transform lives together.”
Invitations to municipal leaders and additional details about the Lawrence County Municipal Economic Summit will be forthcoming within the next few weeks. Boyd said he anticipates the summit will take place in April or May.
