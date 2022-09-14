The Lawrence County Economic Development Corp. received a $1,122,500 grant for a State Small Business Credit Initiative Revolving Loan Fund program to assist Lawrence County businesses.
The agency is one of 21 out of 60 certified economic development organizations in the state to receive the allocation, from a total of $246.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.
A portion of the money will be allocated to socially and economically disadvantaged individuals as well as to very small businesses with fewer than 10 employees, according to a news release from the county economic development group.
The LCEDC received notification July 20 of the opportunity to apply for Revolving Loan Fund dollars. Diane Lynn Richardson, assistant director of Lawrence County Economic Development, recognized the opportunity to support local businesses, prioritized the grant application and assembled the required information, the news release said. Richardson is the lead grant writer for the agency.
Gov. Tom Wolf's office shared that “funding was distributed across the commonwealth, taking population data and the organizations serving each county into consideration to ensure that eligible businesses have access to either loans or equity investments.”
Applicants were evaluated based on their lending and underwriting capacity and experience. The LCEDC scored favorably, having a long history of small business lending and administration. It had received a perfect 2021-2022 Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) yearly performance rating score of 100, the release said.
The LCEDC’s current five-year loan portfolio includes 24 small business financing projects that have created and retained approximately 500 jobs in the community as a result of the assistance. Business growth and success is the focus of the LCEDC, a Forward Lawrence partner.
Businesses wanting to apply for revolving loan fund dollars through the LCEDC should contact Richardson at (724) 658-1488 or richardson@lawrencecounty.com. The program is scheduled to open on Oct. 17.
