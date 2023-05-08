Economic development and the jobs it brings are hot-button issues for eight candidates vying for three seats in the race for Lawrence County commissioner.
Republican voters will nominate two Republican candidates and voters who are registered Democrats will nominate two Democratic candidates in the May 16 primary.
Five are running on the Republican ballot, while three are competing on the Democratic ballot.
The top two vote-getters in each party will appear on the November general election ballot, when voters will elect the top three out of four, to serve four-year terms.
REPUBLICANS
Glenn G. Jones Jr.
Glenn Jones, 54, of North Beaver Township, originally from Union Township, said he is running for commissioner because he always wanted to run for office to make a difference.
“I’m here for the people, not the money,” he said. “We need change, tremendously.”
Jones, a sergeant, has been working as a corrections officer at the Lawrence County jail for 30 years.
He sees one role of a commissioner is to bring in business and industry. He sees the county’s losing its bid for a racetrack and casino as a big loss.
“Our city is deplorable,” Jones said, adding that he believes the commissioners should form strong relations with city officials.
“We all have to work together to make Lawrence County better,” he said. “You have to get out there and see who’s expanding and looking to build.”
He vows that if he is elected, it will be a 7-days-a-week job.
Dan Kennedy
Dan Kennedy, 65, is a graduate of Neshannock High School and has lived in Wilmington Township for 38 years. He currently is a Wilmington Township supervisor and the township’s director of public works. He and his wife, Debbie Marti Kennedy, have worked hard to raise funds and obtain grants for the development of Marti Park, which also includes a playground for handicapped children.
Kennedy in addition to his township work, sits on the New Wilmington Area Business Association Board of Directors and is past chairman of the Marti Park recreation board. Kennedy said he is seeking election as a commissioner “for the same reason I’m serving here,” he said of his township. “I think I can make a difference in this county.”
His main goal, also, is to work to try to attract business to Lawrence County, “and keep what we have here,” he said. “Infrastructure is an important part of that,” he said, referring to roads, broadband and utility services. “We’ve got to get with the 21st century. We need to look at what business and industry are coming this way and get out there and work to try to attract them, he said, adding that tax abatement is an important tool.
He also sees the need for an effective CEO of the Lawrence County Economic Development Corp., an organization that he sees has not communicated much with municipal officials.
“Not one person has ever come to Wilmington Township to talk about prospective development,” he said.
Gale E. Measel Jr.
Gale E. Measel Jr., 69, of Neshannock Township, served 46 years as a Lawrence County Republican committeeman for the Neshannock Township and is past chairman of the Lawrence County Republican Committee, a position he held for nine years.
Measel was born and raised in New Castle and moved with his family to Neshannock Township at age 16. He was an elected township supervisor for 23 years. He is president and owner of GEM Building Contractors and Developers and other corporations.
He is running for commissioner because he looked at the field of people running for the position and felt he could contribute toward helping to build the workforce and business in the county, he said.
“The trends here aren’t going in a good direction, and people are complacent with it,” he said. “We need to reach out and bring in business and job opportunities.”
Neshannock Township is one of the only municipalities in the county that has grown in population, he pointed out, “and that’s not a good sign. I think I can make a big difference here. I certainly don’t need a job, but someone needs to get in there and help. We have to fix the city.
“Counties around us are thriving and have a lot synergy,” he pointed out. “I don’t understand why we’re not seeing that here. If you invest in it, they will come.”
Shirley A. Sallmen
Shirley Sallmen, 84, a lifelong resident of Shenango Township, lives with her husband, John, on Old Princeton Road.
Sallmen said she is running for a commissioner’s seat because she wants to serve and help retain jobs in Lawrence County and attract more people.
“Our census keeps going down, down, down,” she said. “We need to put together a plan to reach out to different businesses and industries.”
“Why do the voters keep electing career politicians?” she asked.
A graduate of Shenango High School, Sallmen worked for about eight years in the deli at Giant Eagle. She also is the owner of Shirley’s Shopper, her own home-based business she has run for 31 years selling advertisements for placemats to businesses and people in five counties.
Dan Vogler
Dan Vogler, 63, of Neshannock Township, is an incumbent commissioner since 2004. Currently, he is chairman of the board of commissioners. He sits on the boards of directors of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania State Election Law Advisory Board and the Pennsylvania Counties Workers’ Compensation Trust Fund, the latter of which he chairs.
He also is chairman of the board of the Northwest Pennsylvania Regional Planning Commission, is a member of the West Central Job Partnership Governing Board and, for 18 years was a member of the Regional Industrial Development Corporation board. A native of Wampum and a graduate of Mohawk High School and Westminster College, he spent the first half of his career as director of governmental affairs for Penn Power. During that time he also was a Neshannock Township supervisor for 12 years.
Vogler said is seeking reelection for one more term. He commented he has a lot of faith in the Lawrence County Economic Development Corp.’s staff to work to bring in new enterprise. His hopes are that the organization will find a strong leader.
“We provide funding to this organization,” he said, “and my desire is to continue to do so. Public-private partnerships are essential.”
He agreed that there needs to be more interaction between the main economic development agency and the city the 16 townships and 10 boroughs in the county.
“During my time here there have been achievements,” he said. “Many might say the glass is half-full, but I always want to say the glass will be overflowing. That’s what I’m striving for.”
DEMOCRATS
Chris Sainato
Chris Sainato, 63, of Union Township, a graduate of Union Area High School, is a newcomer as a commissioner candidate, but he is no stranger to politics. He served as a state legislator in the 9th District of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from 1995 to 2022. He lost his bid for reelection last year to now-incumbent Rep. Marla Brown.
Sainato holds a degree from Youngstown State University and worked from 1983 and 1993 as a legislative aide to Congressman Joe Kolter.
Sainato said he decided to run for a county commissioner seat because “I still want to do something positive to benefit the community. We need to change the perception here.
“I wasn’t ready to retire,” he said. “I felt this (commissioners race) would be a good way for me to do good things in the county. I think I have the right contacts (in Harrisburg) that would be helpful.”
One of his ideas is to develop the downtown, using the rivers — the Neshannock Creek and the Shenango and Mahoning rivers — as focal points. He believes the county needs to expand and promote its tourism. The downtown needs to be rid of eyesores such as the burned former Day’s Inn building, he said.
“How do you promote the downtown when you have eyesores?” he queried.
“Every town has its strengths,” he said. “You have to identify what our market is going to be.”
Jeffrey A. Scrim
Jeffrey A. Scrim, 68, of Butz Street, is a graduate of New Castle High School. He attended Adrian College in Michigan and Tarkio College in Missouri as a political science and pre-law major, but he didn’t finish or attain a degree. Instead, he went to work in construction, then worked for a Pittsburgh firm before becoming a New Castle firefighter in 1985. He held that job for 22 years and retired in 2007.
Scrim is not new to elected office. He previously served eight years on the New Castle Area School Board. He first ran for a county commissioner seat four years ago, but was defeated in the primary.
He has been managing the Sons of Italy in New Castle for seven years and has been its club president since 2016.
His goal in economic development is to concentrate on fostering the growth of small businesses.
“I don’t think the Lawrence County Economic Development Corp. is doing enough to bring business here or to keep what we have,” he said.
“You have to go out and lobby for it,” he said. He wonders why the county didn’t try to lure FedEx here, instead of it moving to Hermitage, he said.
Loretta Spielvogel
Loretta Spielvogel, 63, of Hickory Township, is an incumbent county commissioner.
She won her first term in 2019 after running unsuccessfully in 2015.
A New Castle High School graduate, Spielvogel is a retired New Castle police officer, having been hired by the city in 1985 and was on patrol for three years before becoming the city’s Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) officer, warning elementary students the dangers of drugs and alcohol.
Spielvogel as a commissioner sits on the Lawrence County Economic Development and Chamber of Commerce boards, and they are in a state of flux without a director. Meanwhile, “every one of their staff members is continuing to work to keep the office stable,” she said.
The chamber is in the process of interviewing candidates for a new director. She believes the economic development board needs municipal representation, she said, adding, “I think the more transparent you can be, the better.”
“The boards all agree, there is work to be done and they are looking forward to doing the right things,” she said.
“We are in a position where economic growth is key,” she said, touting the aiding of Shenango Township in its development of a new Lawrence Village Plaza concept.
”We hope other future development plans will do private-public partnerships,” Spielvogel said, noting that the county has money in its reserves, “but we need to be very diligent with those funds.”
