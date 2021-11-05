PITTSBURGH — The Rev. Mark Eckman, a Pittsburgh-area pastor, was named as auxiliary bishop of Pittsburgh on Friday after a public ceremony in Washington, D.C.
Eckman serves as the pastor or Resurrection Parish in Bethel Park and Upper Saint Clair. He has been a priest for more than 36 years in the Diocese of Pittsburgh, which includes Lawrence, Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Greene and Washington counties.
Father Eckman’s ordination as bishop is scheduled for Tuesday, January 11 at 2:30PM at Saint Paul Cathedral, Oakland.
“The Holy Father’s appointment is a gift to our diocese and brings great joy to me. Bishop-elect Eckman is a born and raised Pittsburgher who has a deep devotion to Jesus and the people of this region,” Diocese of Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik said. “He has shown himself to be a caring, compassionate, responsible, skilled pastor of the Church. Please join me and his brother priests in prayer asking Jesus to fill his heart as he humbly takes on this new role.”
Bishop-elect Eckman, 62, was ordained to the priesthood in 1985. He was born in Pittsburgh and attended Saint Valentine elementary school and the former South Hills Catholic High School (now Seton LaSalle High School). He was a seminarian at Saint Paul Seminary in Pittsburgh, is a graduate of Duquesne Universit and received a Master of Divinity degree from Saint Vincent Seminary.
“I am honored that the Holy Father has placed such trust and confidence in me and I will serve wherever needed,” Bishop-elect Eckman said. “I have chosen as my episcopal motto: ‘To serve in faith and charity.’ I hope to faithfully live out this motto as I continue to minister in the Diocese of Pittsburgh.”
He is the son of late parents Francis and Clarissa Eckman and brother to Mary Haugen (deceased) and Francis J., Junior (deceased), and Peggy Mannella.
Since his priestly ordination on May 11, 1985, Bishop-elect Eckman has served as parochial vicar, high school chaplain, administrator of two parishes, pastor of two parishes, and episcopal vicar for clergy personnel.
He has also been a member of several boards including priest council, USCCB National Advisory Board, Permanent Diaconate Formation board, and the seminary admissions board.
Bishop-elect Eckman remains as pastor of Resurrection Parish.
“I only ever wanted to be a parish priest,” Bishop-elect Eckman said. “I am also grateful to all the Faithful in the assignments that I have had the privilege to serve. Please be assured of my continued prayers for you, that as we build God’s Kingdom here on earth, we may one day share eternal life with Him in His Kingdom of Heaven.”
An auxiliary bishop is assigned to assist the diocesan bishop with the pastoral and administrative needs of a diocese. In the Diocese of Pittsburgh, Bishop William Waltersheid also serves as an auxiliary bishop. Pope Benedict XVI named him to the position in 2011. Bishop William Winter was appointed auxiliary bishop in 1988, and while he is now retired, still assists Bishop Zubik with pastoral needs.
