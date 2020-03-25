Lawrence County residents who need books to read or listen to have resources available through the Lawrence County Federated Library System.
The New Castle District Library has downloadable ebook and e-audiobook collections available to all residents of Lawrence, Armstrong, Mercer and Butler counties while the county library buildings are closed — with or without library cards.
Book lovers can go to the library’s website ncdlc.org at and click on “Overdrive,” then click on "sign in" and follow the instructions to access the collection. The books can be downloaded to any Android device, computer, Apple phone, Kindle or iPad. The Overdrive app will have to be added to your device.
Titles may be borrowed for two weeks, may be renewed, or placed on hold and will be automatically returned at the end of the borrowing period.
People can also learn new languages through MANGO Languages, learn how to write a resume or take practice tests for ASVAB, SAT, and other standardized tests through TERC (Testing and Educational Resource Center).
The Power Library (Pennsylvania’s electronic library) is open 24 hours a day. The Power Library includes over 20 online databases plus more than 16,000 e-books to read online and/or download. Those can be accessed with one's library cards. Thos who don't have library cards may sign up for an eCard to access the POWER Library. The POWER Library eCard provides access to POWER Library resources only.
Lawrence County residents may access the resources through the websites for New Castle Public Library, Ellwood City Public Library or F.D. Campbell Memorial Library.
All public libraries in Pennsylvania are closed to the public through April 6.
