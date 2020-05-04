NILES, OHIO – The Eastwood Mall complex will reopen to the public on May 12, management said.
While the mall itself will return immediately to normal hours of 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays, but shoppers should call or check online for hours of individual stores.
When the mall reopens on May 12, visitors will be required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. All visitors will be expected to follow provisions in the Responsible RestartOhio order, which details plans for protecting the health of employees, customers and their families. The guidelines are available at: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/responsible/Consumer-Retail-Services.pdf.
Eastwood Mall management said employees will carry out extensive cleaning standards, especially in high-touch areas. The mall also will have signs and barriers to encourage social distancing and other healthy behaviors.
Many of the mall’s retailers will now be offering “Mall To Go” curbside pickup at designated mall entrances by calling individual stores in advance to place orders.
The Eastwood Mall website, www.eastwoodmall.com/directory, includes a list of stores and phone numbers.
While the mall itself will be open, some stores, restaurants and other businesses may remain closed after the mall reopening date, or with alterations to their normal routines.
The Eastwood Mall Complex is located at 5555 Youngstown-Warren Road, in Niles, Ohio.
