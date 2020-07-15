A Schuylkill County man accused of stealing a Lawrence County man’s identity faces more than three dozen charges in connection with reported purchases totaling nearly $18,000.
State police have charged John Michael Shala, 42, of Mahanoy City, with 17 counts each of forgery and identity theft, and one count of each of theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.
Police reported in a criminal complaint that a Slippery Rock Township man contacted them, saying someone had used his bank account and forged his signature to make several purchases from various Lowe’s Home Improvement stores on May 4 and May 11 in Mill Hall, Lewistown and Montoursville.
Police, through store security videos and working with police departments in those areas, identified the suspect as Shala, according to the report. They learned that Shala also had been accused in a similar fraud case being investigated by the South Williamsport police in Lycoming County.
He was seen in one store video loading items into a truck registered in his name that was pulling a U-Haul trailer with a Texas registration, the report states. After running the truck registration plate, police learned Shala was the owner of the truck, and his description matched the images on the video surveillance.
In tracing the rental of the trailer, police learned that it had not been rented between March 27 and June 2, which was when the reported unauthorized store transactions were occurring, the complaint states.
They further learned that Shala was being held by federal marshals in Lackawanna County prison on a federal detainer, for other unrelated charges and reported offenses elsewhere.
The police reported that Shala will be brought to Lawrence County to answer to the charges in court.
