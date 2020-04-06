Easter rabbits to give free baskets to kids

Peter Cottontail and his friends will be hopping down the bunny trail Saturday at New Castle High School.
With Easter only a day away, the mission of these large bunnies will be to give 700 Easter baskets filled with candy to eager children.
The distribution, from 10 a.m. to noon or until supplies run out, will be drive-thru only, outside the back door of the school.
The basket giveaway is being organized by pastors John and Kara Owens of Victory Family Church, along with volunteers that the church has amassed to help. The baskets and the contents were donated by Walmart, John Owens said.
The baskets will be given to children ages 17 and younger, and not limited to children in the New Castle school district. They will be taken to the cars to limit contact.
One basket will be given to every child who shows up, Owens said, emphasizing that because of social distancing and protection of the team, they are requiring drive-ups only, and are not allowing walk-ups for the baskets.
“Our volunteers packed all of the baskets, and will staff the giveaway,” Owens said.
