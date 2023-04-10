An Easter Sunday fire that swept through a two-story home in Mahoning Township has left its sole resident homeless.
Mahoning Township firefighters were called around 5:38 p.m. to the home of Steven Carbone at 2539 Churchill Road, where they arrived to find a working fire, reported Jessica Exposito, the fire department secretary.
The blaze was called in to 9-1-1 by a neighbor who was walking a dog and saw the smoke and fire.
She said the fire apparently started in the basement and the flames had spread throughout the entire two-story home. The exact cause of the blaze, which claimed the lives of Carbone’s two cats, is unknown but is being considered accidental.
The house and its contents were a total loss, she said.
The volunteer fire departments of Union and North Beaver townships, Bessemer Borough and Poland, Ohio provided mutual aid.
Exposito said Carbone had no insurance on the house.
