Neshannock Township and The Neshannock Lions Club will host the annual Pearson Park Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday.
Children up to 12 years old will be searching areas with a combined 3,000 eggs. Staggered start times are scheduled to encourage social distancing.
Children 4 and under should report to grassy area by the Hutchison Center for 1 p.m. start. Children ages 5 to 8 should gather at the upper ball field for a 1:10 p.m. start, and the 9-12-year-old children should gather at the lower ball field for a 1:20 p.m. start.
All eggs will have either candy or a paper for a prize. Prize pick-up is in the Hutchison Center where munchkin doughnuts and drink pouches will be provided for all children.
Pictures with the Easter Bunny will be available from 12:45 to 2 p.m. with your camera.
