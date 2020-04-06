She arrived a week early, and there were no eggs or candy.
But what the Easter Bunny did leave behind were plenty of smiles.
The Bunny — a.k.a. Shenango Township resident Jamie Patterson — toured parts of Lawrence County over the weekend in the back of a pick-up truck driven by her cousin, Mike Dudo, and accompanied by her 8-year-old daughter, Deanna.
Patterson — in full Bunny regalia — waved to children and parents who were waiting eagerly in their yards for her to pass by. She spent five hours on the road Saturday and, not reaching every community where she’d been expected, headed out again Sunday for an additional four-and-a-half hours.
The original plan called for Patterson and Co. to tour only neighborhoods close to home, but when her intentions hit Facebook, that changed quickly.
“My phone’s been blowing up, ‘Come to my area, come to my area,’” she said prior to the weekend excursion. “Someone posted it on the Lawrence County Teddy Bear Hunt (Facebook) page. I didn’t know that they did, and it just went crazy.”
The aforementioned page features folks who have placed teddy bears in their windows to give children a social distancing-appropriate activity that involves driving around with their families to look for the plush heralds.
Patterson wanted to do something similar.
Donning a bunny costume she’d purchased previously for a fundraiser organized by Dudo — a name that may be familiar for his crusade to replace worn and missing veterans markers in Greenwood Cemetery — and concerned over stories she’d heard about kids fearing they’d miss Easter, Patterson climbed into the back of her cousin’s truck and headed out.
She opted for riding through neighborhoods rather than walking to ensure that proper distancing requirements prompted by coronavirus concerns were maintained. Still, she recognized the plan’s limitations.
“I have a bulldog costume that I wear to church events in the summertime,” she said. “The kids just go crazy over him, they always want pictures and hugs and high fives.
“That makes it hard for me because that’s what I enjoy the most. At least it will make their day somehow.”
It surely seemed to.
In South New Castle Borough, Amy Antol and Lisa Pardick waited across the street from one another with their children for the Easter Bunny to pass by Saturday morning.
“I think it’s a great idea for the kids because it gives them something to look forward to rather than just staying home all day,” said Antol, who was accompanied by 5-year-old Parker and 3-year-old Maddox.
“They were super excited (when they heard the Easter Bunny was coming) because we normally go to Kraynak’s and we don’t have that opportunity right now. So for them to be able to see the Easter Bunny keeps the magic alive.”
Across the street, Pardick and her mother-in-law, Gloria Wansitler shepherded an energetic flock comprised of Kameron, Kobe and Karsyn Wansitler as they waited for the rabbit of the hour to arrive.
“They were very excited to see the Easter Bunny through all of this,” Pardick said.
To which Gloria Wansitler added, “God bless her (Patterson) for letting them know she’s still out there.”
On Saturday, Patterson made it to neighborhoods in Shenango Township, South New Castle Borough and New Castle’s East Side and North Hill areas, as well as to a portion of Union Township. She and Dudo picked up additional Union Township neighborhoods Sunday after heading first to Neshannock Township.
Youngsters she greeted at one house Sunday had made a sign to welcome her — “We (Heart) Hops!” — while others actually got in a little rabbit hunting.
“A mom and her two kids had missed us in Neshannock,” Patterson said, “so they got in their car drove around Union until they found us.”
All in all, it made for a couple of long days, but Patterson couldn’t have been happier.
“I think it went really well,” she said.
“Kids were outside waving, like they couldn’t wait. Some of the parents were screaming, too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.