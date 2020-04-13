Normally, Pearson Park is teeming with cars the Saturday before Easter.
Under normal circumstances, it’s for the park’s annual Easter egg hunt, which has been held every spring since 1992. This year, however, cars were lined up for a different reason.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, park activities director Chris Navarra had to get a little creative with a different way to celebrate Easter while also being safe and at a social distance. So on Saturday, she donned an Easter Bunny suit, and along with helpers Jessica Bukowski and Lexi Rice, passed out chocolate and other treats — enough for 350 kids — to cars in a drive-through fashion at the park Saturday in an event co-sponsored by the Neshannock Township Lions Club and Neshannock Township.
For extra protection, Bukowski and Rice wore masks and plastic gloves. Even the Easter Bunny had a fabric mask on, too.
Navarra said the goodies had already been purchased well in advance and that she came up with this idea on Tuesday. Just days later, cars filled with children had the opportunity to drive through one of the parking lots and wave at the Easter Bunny from a safe distance for a few hours.
Before the planned 11 a.m. start time, cars were packed and lined all the way from the park office to the Hutchison Center on the other end of the park.
Navarra said all who drove through were receptive and happy.
