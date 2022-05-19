+6 Church restores, rededicates World War II memorial Nearly 80 years ago, a group of residents from two townships and a board of trustees at a rural church made a pact.

The restoration and rededication of a World War II memorial isn’t the only event of note this year at Eastbrook United Methodist Church.

It also will mark its 1875 anniversary.

According to lawrencecountymemoirs.com, the church’s roots were planted in 1847 when a group of Methodists began to meet in the Briar Hill School. In March 1851, the website says, the congregation purchased property across from the schoolhouse and built a small church.

Loren McQueen, the church’s pastor, confirmed the account.

“They first met in a schoolhouse, then they built a church across the road,” he said. “The building is no longer there, but the school is. One of our members lives in the remodeled school house and takes care of that cemetery that is still there, which was with the church.”

The congregation worshipped in the Briar Hill Church until 1881, when according to the website, it relocated to Eastbrook and built the current building.

“In the ensuing decades,” according to the website, “a full basement was added, a small education wing was constructed, and a parsonage was built next door … In 2000 the church purchased property nearby to the south where a new parsonage and the Eastbrook Mission Barn, utilized in part as a storage center for relief supplies, are located.”

The World War II memorial was proposed in 1944 by a joint agreement between church trustees and members of the Hickory and Washington Townships Honor Roll Committee. It was not actually erected, though, until 1948, church member Bill McKee said, to ensure that the names of all residents who had served during the war were compiled.

As for why it was located at the church, “Back in ‘44, this was the hub of the city,” McKee said. “There was a store next door, a gas station across the street. So this was right ‘downtown Eastbrook.’ ”

