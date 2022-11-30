Apparently, even a house of worship is not immune from temptation — especially if there are kids in the pews and a candy store across the street.
Growing up in Eastbrook United Methodist Church, Janine Sickafuse said, she and her peers frequently fell prey to the lure of beckoning sweets between the Sunday school and church hours.
“As kids, we used to go over to Kehna’s Market (formerly McKee’s Market), which was across from the church, and get candy,” she said. “We had to be careful to eat it, because our parents were in the choir and we didn’t want them to see us eating candy during church.
“You always had to worry about somebody getting M&Ms and dropping them on the floor when they opened them and making noise.”
There’s no longer a choir at Eastbrook United Methodist, which celebrated its 175th anniversary earlier this month. Nowadays, the worship music is provided by a praise team. However, Sickafuse’s parents — one-time choir members Bill and Carol Sickafuse, ages 92 and 90, respectively — remain part of the congregation and have shared in more than half of the congregation’s history.
“We had a lot of enjoyment singing in the choir,” Carol Sickafuse said. “We had a big choir back then. I sang in the choir with other teenagers. May McConahy was our director.”
She was also a very familiar face.
“May McConahy was my fifth-grade teacher at Hickory Heights,” Carol Sickafuse said. “She was my teacher in eighth grade at Hickory Heights. She was my teacher for four years in high school at Eastbrook, and was the choir director at our church.”
Carol Sickafuse began attending Eastbrook United Methodist as a child, becoming a member in 1943. She and Bill both attended Eastbrook High School — albeit two years apart — and were married in the church in 1951, when Bill also joined the congregation.
The current building opened in 1881, more than seven decades after a small group of Methodists began to meet in the Briar Hill School just west of Eastbrook, according to lawrencecountymemoirs.com. In between, the congregation built its first church in 1851 across the street from the school.
Eventually, a basement was dug out beneath the current church, and an education wing added. Carol Sickafuse doesn’t recall the former, but she does remember when the new Sunday school rooms were added.
“They were built on when we needed more room,” she said. “I remember being in class with Howard Fox; he was my Sunday school teacher in my junior high years, and he was a teacher up at Eastbrook.
“He gave us a lot of memory work. I wasn’t real fond of that.”
Both Bill and Carol held offices in the church, he as treasurer and she as financial secretary.
“We used to have hymn sings in the church years ago,” Carol Sickafuse said, “and all the neighboring church people came to the hymn sings. One year, I was in charge of that.”
Another fondly remembered activity was the making of annual apple butter.
“The Women’s Society made the apple butter,” she said. “It was a fundraiser. I wasn’t in the Women’s Society; I was in the younger group, but we helped out. We made apple butter in the parking lot right beside the church, until they paved it.
“Then we couldn’t build fires and cook the apple butter in the big bucket. So we went up to the grange hall to make our apple butter.”
Sandy Gwin, who has attended Eastbrook United Methodist for 29 years, remembers the Vacation Bible School sessions of which she was a part.
“Those are some of my fondest memories,” she said. “I taught Vacation Bible School the entire time my kids were there and going through the program. They are 28 and 30 now, but we had great Vacation Bible Schools.
“And we have great Christmas programs. and our church dinners would rival any church in Lawrence County. We have potluck dinners and gather together.”
Similar recollections, Gwin said, infused the church’s 17th anniversary observance, which was part “singspiration” and part remembrances, culminating in dinner and fellowship.
“The celebration went on for almost two hours, and there was not one person who was like, ‘OK, this is too long,’” she said. “We let every one of our elderly population go down memory lane, and the memories that came up were church dinners.
“Another was when one of our kids in the Christmas program, when we were almost ready to go out of stage, was going to say ‘King Harold issued a decree …’ ‘No — not King Harold; King Herod!’ We were all laughing about those kinds of things.”
If that sounds like a family atmosphere, well, that’s what it is.
“Everybody was always very friendly,” Carol Sickafuse said of the reason behind the church turning 175. “I don’t ever remember conflict in the church.”
Members also were a part of each other’s lives outside of church.
“Our Sunday school class used to have get-togethers once a month in each other’s homes,” Carol Sickafuse added.
Service, Gwin said, also helped foster a spirit of unity.
“We have a large core foundation of family that is related,” she said. “They’ve all stayed local. We also have a huge outreach team. We are constantly doing something. We supported the Samaritan’s Purse church boxes this year, we did Project Hope out of Laurel — we collected food for their Thanksgiving baskets — and we had a soup sale.
“It’s people working very hard and very diligently, and saying, ‘We can’t give up now. We’ve got to keep plugging.’ I don’t want anybody to think that just because you’re small in numbers, you’re small in service. In this church, that has never been the case. If somebody needs something, we do it.”
