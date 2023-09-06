Much of Carol Bethle’s life is in Croton.
The 80-year-old grew up there. Her daughter lives there and her friends live there.
Since March, the commute to the New Castle neighborhood from her home at Eastbrook Apartments in Hickory Township has taken her more time due to the closure and $1.1-million replacement of the Eastbrook bridge.
That’s about to change with the bridge tentatively scheduled to reopen on Sept. 24, said Steve Cowan, PennDOT’s press officer in Pittsburgh.
“Minor work will continue after that date,” Cowan said. “I expect they will be finished in October.”
Located on state Route 168, the bridge over Hettenbaugh Run was limited to one-lane traffic for several years.
“I don’t recall it being a single lane, but that is not unusual,” Cowan said.
“We have so many bridges in our district. I have asked our bridge unit to research it.”
Glenda Watson said the bridge was restricted to one lane when she moved to the Eastbrook Apartments four years ago. The construction project has added about eight minutes to Watson’s trips to New Castle for errands and church. Taking nearby Devils Elbow Road as a detour is something she avoids.
“That road is horrible,” she said.
Bethle agrees.
“I hate taking the backroads,” Bethle said. “They’re so small and people drive crazy.”
The bridge’s outage has created a bit of a hardship for Randy Clause, owner of nearby Claw Inc. on Route 168.
“Ninety-five percent of our work is in Pittsburgh,” said Clause, which means a 10-minute longer drive.
An electrical contractor, he said the bridge was limited to one lane for a long time.
“I just didn’t want the day to come when it was closed, but I knew it was going to happen,” Clause said.
Eastbrook resident Eric Johnson said the bridge’s closure hasn’t created an issue for his commute to Laurel School District, where he works as an athletic trainer.
For his wife, Grace, that’s not the case. A nurse at the Haven Convalescent Home in New Castle, she needs an extra five minutes to get there by way of Devils Elbow Road.
“She’s gotten used to it, although it’s narrow and the kids drive it after school,” Johnson said.
