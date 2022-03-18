A major paving project planned for downtown New Castle this summer will involve the realigning of intersections at South Croton Avenue and South Mill streets and the repaving of East Washington Street.
The project, to cost between $6.5 million and $7.5 million, also will involve the resurfacing of the stretch of East Washington Street from Croton Avenue to Old Princeton Road in Shenango Township.
That project is one of several planned for Lawrence County that were explained at a briefing this week, when Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials detailed road and bridge projects planned for this spring and summer in Lawrence, Beaver and Allegheny counties. Those three areas comprise the department's District 11.
An estimated $21 million has been earmarked for projects in Lawrence County, which involve paving and resurfacing of a total of 96 miles of road and the contracting of six projects and construction of seven projects and the rehabilitation and replacements of two bridges that are in poor condition.
Construction is expected to begin in late May for the Route 65 repaving project.
The realignment work on South Croton Avenue will involve milling and resurfacing, road reconstruction from Mill Street up to and including the intersection with Route 65, inlet adjustments, utility work, new signs and pavement markings and other miscellaneous work.
The work along East Washington Street, between Jefferson Street South Croton Avenue, will include milling and repaving, bridge preservation work to the structure over Route 422, utility and inlet adjustments, guide rail updates, handicapped curb ramp installation, traffic signal upgrades, new signs and pavement markings and other miscellaneous repairs.
Single-lane restrictions will exist throughout both project limits that are in the city, with a limited number of weekend road closures on South Croton Avenue to perform road reconstruction. Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the project, which is anticipated for completion fall of 2023.
Here are the other projects PennDOT has planned for this year, some of which could also extend into 2023:
•Tower Road Bridge replacement. The existing one-lane bridge carrying Tower Road over Funk Run in Perry Township will be closed in early April. The work involves installation a precast box culvert that will involve two lanes, improvements to the approaches and guard rails and drainage work. The bridge will be fully closed and a detour posted during actual construction. The $1 million project is expected to be finished in late summer.
•Route 551/Enon Road Bridge replacement. Minor preparation work will begin this year on the $747,000 replacement of the Route 551 bridge over Sugar Creek in North Beaver Township. Motorists can expect a long-term closure in 2023 as crews install a new precast box culvert and conduct approach roadway work. The overall project is expected to be finished in late June 2023.
•Route 208 resurfacing in New Wilmington. Milling, resurfacing, and drainage improvements are to be made on Route 208 from High Hill Road in Pulaski Township to Route 158 in New Wilmington Borough; and from Route 158 at the borough line, going west to Westminster Drive in Wilmington Township. The same work will be done on a portion of Market Street (Route 158) at the Route 208 intersection in New Wilmington Borough. Work is expected to start in April.
