For weeks, businesses and motorists driving along East Washington Street in the lower courthouse area have been dealing with construction, with more projects slated in the near future.
For some businesses, the construction is needed and not a huge hassle. For others, it’s caused a disruption in business.
“They block your property. People can’t get in,” said Greek DeVasil, the owner of Greek’s House of Gold jewelry store at 368 E. Washington St. “Everybody thinks everything is shut down.”
The construction, which has been going on for the last few months, started off as standard gas company work and then switched to cover phase one of an Enterprise Park District project.
Phase one work includes sidewalk improvements on both sides of East Washington Street, taking down some poles from Court Street to Croton Avenue and placing decorative street lights and streetscape amenities along the area.
The Enterprise Park District is a collaborative venture between the Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation, the City of New Castle and DON Enterprises, with the ultimate goal being to create a 10-block district to improve truck access coming into the city from Route 65 and Route 422.
Diane Richardson, the assistant director of economic development for Forward Lawrence, which includes the LCEDC, said work on phase one will continue until PennDOT’s scheduled paving work begins in August.
This paving work will be on East Washington Street from the Shenango Junior-Senior High School to Croton Avenue, full reconstruction work on Route 108 from Croton Avenue to Produce Street and milling and resurfacing work on Route 108 from Produce Street to Route 18.
Jim Micco, the owner of Jim Micco & Sons at 347 E. Washington St., the construction has not been a huge inconvenience, as workers and customers could utilize the back entrance of the business.
He said the new sidewalks look great and the improvements to the area will be great in the long term for businesses along the street.
“It’s all for good stuff. It was definitely worth it. I can’t complain,” Micco said. “It’s going to dress up the downtown area. I love it.”
Meanwhile, DeVasil, who has operated his store there since 1985, said the work has led people to be confused and think his business and others are closed.
“People don’t know if we’re open,” DeVasil said. “It did affect business.”
DeVasil said he has concerns over his customers tripping over a 3.5-inch gap on the new sidewalk near his parking lot and walkways, making the alley next to his business one-way instead of two-way and the condition of the road itself following sewer line repairs.
Work for the Enterprise Park District will look to resume in 2024 following the completion of PennDOT’s work.
The Enterprise Park District would start on Croton Avenue at the entrance of the Neshannock Trail, then head west on Croton all the way to Mill Street, south to White Street, up Shadyside Avenue to Countyline Street and across East Washington Street to Court Street. From there, it would go along the rear of the New Castle Area Transit Authority transfer station and parking lot and back to the Neshannock Trail.
Further work will include roadway improvements to Produce Street, Kurtz Lane and Bailey Street and aligning Countyline Street with Court Street to place a traffic light there.
Much of the project is being funded through a $1 million Multimodal Transportation Fund grant through the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
Of the grant funding, $180,000 will go toward the road improvements, $400,000 to sidewalk and curb improvements, $250,000 for decorative streetlights to match the existing ones through the Downtown Revitalization, $20,000 for the streetscape amenities such as planters and greenery, with $100,000 for engineering services and $50,000 for contingencies.
In addition, the LCEDC will provide in-kind contributions of $20,000, while the city will give an additional $50,000 for Produce Street.
DeVasil believes work should have included a public restroom at the New Castle Area Transit Authority transfer station as well.
