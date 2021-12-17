PennDOT officials and a representative of the construction firm that is handling the project hosted a virtual meeting on Thursday evening to give an overview of the proposed details of the replacement of the East Washington Street bridge on state route 2006, which crosses over Neshannock Creek.
Located between the intersections of East Street and Croton Avenue (state route 108), the original bridge was built back in 1909, and was rehabbed in 1970, with some updates in 2008, but it has run its course for safety considering the amount of traffic that crosses it daily.
Noreen Karolski, an engineer and project manager with the firm of Buchart Horn, Engineers, Architects, and Planners, of Pittsburgh, said more than 15,000 vehicles cross the bridge every day.
The new bridge will contain two 10-foot-wide travel lanes in each direction and a 10-foot pedestrian sidewalk on each side of the bridge. The current light poles on the bridge will be reset into the new bridge, as will certain architectural treatments to maintain some of the historic value of the structure.
"The bridge was recommended to the Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation office, but did not qualify to be eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places,” Karolski said.
Alex Townsend, project manager from PennDOT, explained the preliminary project activities are scheduled to begin in spring of 2022, when four nearby property owners will be contacted and met with concerning fair market value offers for temporary right of way easements to their properties.
“Actual construction is to begin by the fall of 2023," he said. "If there are no delays, and with proper funding, we predict a completion date of summer of 2025.”
Traffic detours will be marked using Croton Avenue to South Jefferson Street to East Washington Street. Pedestrian traffic to Millennium Park and Riverside Memorial Park will also be affected and temporarily re-routed.
Three goals of Gov. Tom Wolf named on the state’s website would be addressed by updating the bridge. One is to help keep people safe in their communities and on Pennsylvania roads and another is to rebuild public infrastructure to meet 21st century challenges and needs. A third goal, “to improve government efficiency and employee engagement” was met by the team hosting a virtual meeting where interested citizens heard about the project from the experts, and asked questions.
One question asked by an attendee concerned whether the project would prioritize the various views of Neshannock Creek to promote the beautiful and scenic waterways that downtown New Castle has to offer.
One question regarded promoting views of the Neshannock Creek, to which Karolski replied, “We will discuss this with New Castle city officials, and we will evaluate this as we move forward.”
Rich Yakupkovic, PennDOT portfolio manager from district 11, along with six to eight other PennDOT and engineering officials, took part in the meeting with an unknown number of citizens attending virtually.
Those who missed the live meeting are still able to view a taping by going onto PennDOT’s website at penndot.com and clicking the tabs for regional office, 11, public meeting, Lawrence County, East Washington Bridge replacement project.
People can also email the project manager, Alex Townsend, with specific questions at aletownsen@pa.gov.
