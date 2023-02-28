A dispute over 10 feet of an alley in the city's North Hill will be settled in civil court.
On Monday, a conference was held in regard to 10 feet of an alley running between 318 and 320 E. Wallace Ave.
Denise Fuller purchased a home at 314 E. Wallace Avenue and the house next to it at 318, but demolished that house and attempted to combine the two properties.
However, that alley, which was part of the proposed consolidated property, is still in use by Alton Henry and his family to access their backyard.
In 1967, when the 20-foot alley was vacated, 10 feet was to be deeded to each abutting property owner. Apparently, only the deed on Henry’s property was done correctly. He has multiple vehicles parked on his 10 feet of the former alley and drives on the other 10 feet, which was never deeded over to the 318 property — which Fuller is now the owner and requested to consolidate.
The city planning commission initially recommended approval of the consolidation plan last April, but was never fully approved by city council.
After the conference, Assistant City Solicitor Jonathan Miller and Henry's attorney, Philip Berezniak, said Fuller agreed to drop the consolidation request, and the two parties will now look to solve the matter in a civil agreement, which is still being negotiated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.