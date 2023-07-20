MIDDLETOWN — While a single winner in California won the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday, a lottery ticket sold in Lawrence County brought a prize to an East Side convenience store.
Ho Ho Food Mart, at 701 E. Lutton St., was among four retailers that sold the $100,000 Powerball with Power Play. That earned them a $500 bonus.
Statewide, one prize worth $2 million was sold in Clearfield County and four other prizes worth $100,000 each were sold in Philadelphia, Lawrence, Clarion and Bucks counties. These tickets were sold in Pennsylvania leading up to the 39th draw in the historic Powerball jackpot run, which ended when a single jackpot-winning ticket was sold in California. That ticket won the jackpot of $1.08 billion ($558.1 million cash), making it the third-largest Powerball jackpot and sixth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.
Prior to the drawing that produced the jackpot-winning ticket in California, the Powerball had been rolling since April 19, 2023, when the jackpot was last won in Ohio. In Pennsylvania, this recent jackpot run has generated nearly $96 million in sales, creating a profit of more than $38 million to benefit older Pennsylvanians.
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets purchased at a lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.
