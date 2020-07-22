Three East Side residents testified before New Castle City Council on Tuesday during a public hearing in opposition of a conditional use request for an automotive sale and repair shop on the former Bailey’s truck stop property on Butler Avenue.
“All the neighbors are furious,” said Edward Miloszewski, a Butler Avenue resident.
Randy Shaffer submitted a conditional use request in April to conduct automotive sales, service and repairs at 1130 Butler Ave, which is in a C1 general business district.
Shaffer was represented by attorney Carmen Lamancusa during the hearing.
Lamancusa in his opening statement explained in the conditional use request guidelines, if the request has an adverse effect on the immediate area “then there’s an issue.”
Miloszewski and his wife, Deborah, testified there is already an issue although the request has not yet been voted upon.
Deborah submitted multiple photos to council showing what she said will affect property values and neighborhood aesthetics.
“I’m here to tell you that Mr. Shaffer’s cars (are) literally parked all the way against my neighbor’s yard,” she said.
Shaffer testified there are approximately 120 cars currently on the property — 30 of which are ready to be sold — even though he is still in the process of buying the land.
According to the Lawrence County Assessment Office, Paul Lynch Investments, Inc, bought the property — and the vacant lot behind the property on Maryland Avenue — on March 20, 2018. The two lots — almost three acres — were bought for $1 each.
Shaffer is also interested in buying the vacant lot, but instead of putting cars on it, would maintain it by cutting the grass.
Lamancusa said the purchase of the properties is contingent on whether the request is granted.
“This is your coming into the gateway of the city from (Interstate) 79 and you’ve got to look at this?” Edward Miloszewski asked. “We as the neighbors, in a residential area, can’t put up with this.”
The Miloszewskis presented a petition signed by more than 100 residents living in the surrounding area who oppose the business.
“I want to say that it is an eyesore,” said Barbara Kordish, a Butler Avenue resident. “It’s depreciating the value of our home.”
When the floor was open to questions from the council, Councilman Tim Fulkerson asked whether Shaffer would be open to some of the conditions of the request, including fencing to block the view of the cars and a time restriction for the renovation of the building that sits on the Butler Avenue property.
Shaffer agreed.
The city’s solicitor’s office will prepare a findings of fact document before the request goes to a vote.
Another public hearing held Tuesday almost did not occur when city solicitor Ted Saad suggested the hearing be adjourned minutes after the call to order due to a possible conflict of interest.
Another attorney at Saad’s private law firm has previously represented applicant James Mims Jr. of Whiting Rolloffs Inc. in court.
Both Councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile and Fulkerson believed the hearing should not be postponed any longer.
Saad indicated if Mims and other members of the Whiting Rolloffs Inc. testified they waived any right to any conflict of interest concerns, they would have the hearing.
Mims and his partner both testified they agreed.
The request is to operate a waste processing and debris roll-offs transfer facility at 131 Mahoning Ave.
The hearing proceeded, and the council will vote whether to grant the request at a later date.
On Thursday, the council will vote on:
•Whether to apply for a blight remediation grant totaling $300,000 and COVID-19 fire, rescue and EMS grant
•Two final subdivisions for Kimberly Fischer and Patricia Barber.
