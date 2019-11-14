An East Side resident came to New Castle City Council Tuesday to ask for help cleaning up a vacant lot on the city’s West Side.
“Please understand we are not here to give blame or shame,” Ken Rice said. “We are here to show a collaboration of agencies that we’ve worked with in the past with our cleanups and our other ventures throughout the great city of New Castle.”
Rice and his family attend the St. Paul Baptist Church on West North Street for church services. During to their visits to the area, Rice’s wife noticed “a blighted and dangerous lot” located near the church.
“After investigating, like (Councilman Tim) Fulkerson said, I personally found this lot worse than we had expected,” Rice said. “It has discarded furniture, bikes, bags, trash, among many other items. I can only imagine what we’re going to find when we get in there.”
Rice said the lot is registered to the Redevelopment Authority of New Castle. James Farris, the city’s zoning and planning officer, Fulkerson said, confirmed this.
“What would you like the city to do?” Fulkerson said. “How do you see us playing a role to help, so we can get this lot cleaned up?”
Rice asked for the city to supply the machinery needed for cutting grass and weeds, which Rice said are more than five feet tall. Rice also asked for permission to enter the lot.
“If Mike was to work with you and try to clean up just that corner for right now instead of getting down in to remove everything, would that help you out?” Fulkerson asked
City public works director Michael Rooney told Rice to come to his office to talk about the work that needs to be done.
“We need manpower. We need equipment. This lot is bad, and I say, while we’re at it, let’s just tackle any other issues that either you identify or we can identify,” Rice said.
Rice also supplied support letters from such agencies as Lawrence County Conservation, DON Services and United Way.
To make the lot safer for the coming winter, Rice said he would like to at least fix the corner of the lot near the stop sign before Thanksgiving or by the end of the year.
And Rice has the experience working on city beautification projects, Fulkerson said.
“Ken Rice has been very instrumental in doing different gardens and cleaning up the city,” he said. “Lower East Side is one of them.”
Rice participates in an annual neighborhood cleanup and a neighborhood watch. He said the city’s support matters.
“We find it important that the citizens of New Castle see all notable city departments join forces with us, so that way when they ride by and see a massive cleanup, they see the city truck there,” he said. “They see Mr. Fulkerson there. They see other city leaders there, so that they know that you are playing a major role in cleaning up our city.”
