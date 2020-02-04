An East Side man is wanted in the reported theft of two guns from a man who lives in Skyview Towers.
New Castle police on Friday filed charges against John Robert Ayersman in connection with the theft that was reported to have occurred just before midnight Thursday.
A resident of the apartments reported that Ayersman had been in his apartment and Ayersman stole the guns while he was in the kitchen, according to a criminal complaint. He told police that Ayersman ran into the stairwell after taking the guns and the man chased him, but could not find him.
A building manager told officers that Ayersman had run out of the building.
He is charged with theft and receiving stolen property. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
