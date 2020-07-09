An East side man is wanted on an arrest warrant and a mother is facing charges after they let a front-seat passenger hold a baby on a teen’s lap in a car that was involved in an accident.
New Castle police reported that the 6-month-old child suffered a head injury when the air bag inflated. She was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
The driver, Justice Clark, 19, of 806 Junior High St., is facing counts of child endangerment, careless driving, driving while his license is suspended and an occupant protection violation for not having a child younger than 4 years old in a safety seat.
The child’s mother, De’Launa Jeanae Barnes, 23, of 1142 Parkwood Court, also is facing a charge of child endangerment.
According to a criminal complaint, the accident occurred around 10 p.m. June 12 at the intersection of East Washington Street and Florence Avenue.
Clark was the driver of a white Nissan that was hit from behind by a gray Hyundai driven by Genevieve McCormick, the report said. Clark told police that his 16-year-old brother was in the front passenger seat holding the child. Upon impact, both front air bags deployed.
The baby’s mother, Barnes, was a passenger in the back seat, police reported. Both she and the baby initially were taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital for treatment, and the baby was taken from there to Pittsburgh.
Police learned that two other passengers in the car had left the scene after the accident occurred.
