An East Side man accused of stabbing his girlfriend, then himself, waived his right to a preliminary hearing yesterday.
Michael McNair, 42, of 1030 E. Washington St., is accused of stabbing Aver Taylor, 35, in the neck, chest and back. Both she and McNair were hospitalized with stab wounds from a kitchen carving knife after the Feb. 12 incident.
McNair is charged with criminal attempt at homicide, aggravated assault and simple assault. He remains in the Lawrence County jail on $150,000 bond. He was represented in court by the Lawrence County Public Defender’s office.
