An East Side man scheduled to stand trial this week on drug and fleeing charges opted for a guilty plea before the jury was picked.
Tristan N. “Bones” Morgan, 34, of 913 Almira Ave., is facing two sets of charges in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas. He pleaded guilty in the drug case to one count of possession with intent to deliver 6.4 grams of cocaine, an unclassified felony. He pleaded guilty in the second case to flight to avoid apprehension.
He was arrested in the latter case on July 30, 2019, when he tried to jump out of a window when police were arresting him on the drug charges, according to a criminal complaint filed by a detective in the Lawrence County District Attorney’s office.
Morgan entered his pleas Tuesday morning before Common Pleas Judge J. Craig Cox. He was represented in court by attorney Michael Bonner. The case is being prosecuted by assistant district attorney William Flannery.
Morgan is to be sentenced in Cox’s courtroom at a later date.
Morgan was wanted on a felony arrest warrant for selling cocaine, according to a criminal complaint. When narcotics officers went to his house to arrest him, he became caught in a window of a house, then jumped from the second floor and scaled a six-foot fence, fleeing from the officers, according to court papers.
The officers had been conducting surveillance outside of Morgan’s home after having received multiple complaints about his alleged narcotics violations, according to the court papers. When the police saw Morgan leaving his house the afternoon of July 30, he saw them and ran back inside. They saw him hanging from his midsection from a second-floor window ledge, according to the complaint, and when he saw the police, he climbed back inside the window.
A woman who was inside the house allowed the officers inside, and they heard a crash like a window being broken in the back of the house. They ran and saw him jump from the back porch roof to the ground, then he scaled a six-foot wooden fence and ran through an alley.
He was subsequently charged with flight to avoid apprehension, and he was arrested on the warrants Sept. 4.
The county had summoned a pool of jurors Tuesday for Morgan’s trial as well as a civil trial that was expected to take place.
Flannery said that Morgan agreed to take a plea just as the potential jurors were preparing to enter the courtroom.
