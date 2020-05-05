An East Side man arrested for gun and drug possession in January has pleaded guilty to a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Nathan Joseph Stokes Jr., 30, of Beckford Street entered the plea to the felony charge on April 30 before Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge John W. Hodge. A charge of possession of a controlled substance will be dismissed as part of the plea.
Stokes was arrested Jan. 30 when the Lawrence County Drug Task Force seized 42 grams of heroin, guns and ammunition when they served a sealed search warrant at his at 1050 Beckford St.
Stokes remains in the Lawrence County jail, awaiting a sentencing set for 1:30 p.m. July 29.
