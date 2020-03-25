New Castle police arrested an East Side man Friday, reporting that he repeatedly slammed a woman against a car outside of McGrath Manor.
New Castle police have charged Tabian Terrence Wilkins, 34, of 702 Arlington Ave., in connection with the incident that occurred around 12:15 a.m.
According to a criminal complaint, the woman reported that Wilkins had beat her up in the lobby and in the parking lot of the apartment building, which is owned by the Lawrence County Housing Authority.
Police reported that Wilkins was combative at the police station and was placed in a restraint chair in a holding cell. They later placed him in the cell without the restraint chair, and he kicked the walls of the cell and kicked the door handle and broke it off inside, the officer reported. Police said he then was trying to break a window to try to escape, and he was returned to the restraint chair, then taken to the Lawrence County jail.
Wilkins is charged with simple assault, resisting arrest, institutional vandalism, criminal attempt at escape and harassment. He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail in lieu of $25,000 bond.
