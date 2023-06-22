An East Side man is in custody after narcotics agents raided his Oak Leaf Gardens apartment Wednesday and reportedly confiscated a quantity of suspected fentanyl.
Officers also seized a 9 millimeter handgun, $600 in cash and other miscellaneous drugs, including 6.6 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 8.6 grams of suspected marijuana, five Aprazolam tablets and a digital scale.
They charged Vincent Eugene Hill Jr., 21, after serving a sealed search warrant at his residence in the 1100 block of Parkwood Court on Wednesday.
The quantity of suspected fentanyl seized weighs 91.6 grams, according to a report by the Lawrence County District Attorney's office.
According to the report, the police arrested Hill, also known as JB, upon entering his apartment as he ran toward a back bedroom. Two other men, a woman and a child also were in the apartment when agents arrived. Police said the investigation into their involvement is continuing.
Hill is facing two counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, and one count each of prohibited possession of a gun and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $100,000 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
