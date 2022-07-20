An East Side man is facing drug and drunk driving charges as the result of a traffic stop in Union Township.
State police on Wednesday charged 41-year-old Patrick Alan Donofrio of the 900 block of Butler Avenue after a 11/2-month investigation. He was pulled over by the police June 1 on West Washington Street for reported traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint.
The trooper who stopped him reported that Donofrio, whose license is suspended, drove over a curb and into a yard.
He gave the officer permission to search his vehicle, the complaint states, and the trooper found seven suspected Alprazolam pills and a rolled up $10 bill containing 10 more of the pills, the court documents state.
Donofrio was taken to the hospital for a blood test. His laboratory results showed levels of Alprazolam, THC, methadone, fentanyl and norfentanyl in his system, the report said.
He is facing three counts of driving under the influence, driving while his license is suspended, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender, failure to use a safety belt and three traffic violations.
Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
