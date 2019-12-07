An East Side man is wanted on drug and domestic violence-related charges after he assaulted a woman at his home the night of April 9, New Castle police reported.
Officers reported finding quantities of drugs in the pockets Myron Trahern Gardner, 27, of Randolph Street when they arrived at the scene.
According to the report, the police arrived at Gardner’s house to see a woman break away from a struggle with a man on the porch, and she ran toward an officer saying she needed help. Her shirt was ripped, and the man, identified as Gardner, also approached him, the police reported. The woman told officers that she had been in a fight with Gardner. Police reported she had a lump on her forehead and a swollen and bruised eye where she said Gardner had punched her. She said that artificial braids also were ripped out of her hair, police said.
In searching Gardner and his clothing, police found a bag containing eight grams of suspected heroin and one with 15.9 grams of suspected crack cocaine.
Gardner was charged Wednesday with two counts of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and one count each of simple assault and harassment. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
