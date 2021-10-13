Lawrence County narcotics officers reported finding quantities of suspected heroin, cocaine, crack and marijuana when they raided an East Side Apartment last week.
The Lawrence County Detective Bureau on Wednesday charged Glenn David Samuels III, 30, with multiple drug-related offenses after serving a sealed search warrant at an apartment at 1004 Butler Ave. Samuels also has a listed address in the 600 block of Pearson Street on a criminal complaint.
Police reported that altogether, they confiscated 107.99 gross grams of suspected heroin, 25.6 gross grams of suspected marijuana, 26.4 gross grams of suspected crack cocaine and 10.2 gross grams of cocaine from the apartment and from a vehicle that belonged to Samuels. They also seized $535 in cash from the apartment and the vehicle in which Samuels was a passenger.
According to the court papers, detectives of the district attorney's drug task force and agents of the state Board of Parole and Probation on Oct. 6 conducted surveillance on the Butler Avenue address where Samuels was believed to have been staying. Around 7:45 that evening, they saw an SUV pull up and park. A man, believed to be Samuels, got out, went inside, then returned to the SUV and got into the passenger side.
The narcotics officers around 8 p.m. pulled over the tan Chevrolet Equinox in the parking lot and Samuels was the front seat passenger. He was arrested by a parole agent, the report said, and two others in the car were detained. The officers saw several plastic bags containing suspected crack cocaine in plain view in the vehicle, the report said.
The police executed a sealed search warrant for the third-floor apartment at the building, and Samuels provided an officer with the keys to enter, according to the complaint.
The third-floor apartment had multiple locks so the officers had to force their way inside the unit, the report said. The officers reported finding a quantity of the drugs inside, as well as in the vehicle.
According to the complaint, Samuels said the drugs found in the vehicle were his.
Samuels is charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail in lieu of $50,000 bond. Samuels also is facing charges in two other cases filed against him in September.
Most recently, a judge, a court guard and the police caught him reportedly using his camera on his cell phone in a Lawrence County courtroom during the jury homicide trial of Isaiah Angry. Angry pleaded guilty after two days of testimony. Samuels was not allowed back into the courtroom and was charged with unlawful use of an audio or video device in court in connection with that incident.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
