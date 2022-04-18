An East Side man has been arrested for reportedly breaking windows at a church and two businesses in downtown New Castle.
New Castle police have charged Jeffrey John McMahan, 32, of Arlington Avenue, in connection with the vandalism that reportedly occurred the evening of April 5 at the City Church of New Castle at 11 S. Mill St., at Pennsylvania CareerLink at 101 S. Mercer St. and at Greek's House of Gold at 368 E. Washington St.
Police said in a criminal complaint that McMahan was identified by surveillance video of the premises of the three locations.
The police were first called to CareerLink where someone reportedly had seen McMahan break a window of the agency with a rock. Police noted three windows were broken there, along with the front-door window, according to the report.
McMahan is charged with one count of institutional vandalism, two counts of criminal mischief and one count of harassment, the latter in connection with an encounter he had with the bar server at a local tavern that night.
He was arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $10,000 bond. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
