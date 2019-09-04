When Union Township police responded to a disturbance call at Walmart on Monday, they left there with an East Side man in custody and quantities of suspected cocaine and heroin they found in his car.
They have filed drug-related charges against Torry J. Argiro, 21, of Arlington Avenue as a result of the incident.
According to a criminal complaint, the police were called around 2:20 a.m. to the store’s parking lot, where a man and woman were reported to have been fighting. The police approached a woman who was screaming and pulling things out of a silver Jeep and she told officers that Argiro was selling drugs out of his vehicle, and she said there were some inside the vehicle, the complaint states.
The officers saw a plastic bag containing 932 grams — nearly 33 ounces — of suspected cocaine in sight in the front passenger side of the car, and another officer found a white powder on the black driver’s seat floor that was packaged with a bag containing suspected heroin that weighed 740 grams or about 26 ounces. They also found another bag containing suspected psychedelic mushrooms inside of a Bible, according to the court papers. Police also confiscated a digital scale with suspected cocaine on it, and $549 in cash.
The police had the Jeep impounded, and Argiro and the woman were taken to the police station for questioning, the report said.
Argiro is facing two counts of possession and four counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail. She initially set his bond at $100,000, but increased it to $250,000 at his request, according to the arrest dockets. He told the courts he doesn’t want anyone to be able to afford to post his bail, because he wants to stay in jail for drug detoxification, the records state.
