An East Side man is in police custody, accused of trying to strangle a woman with an extension cord.
New Castle police reported that when they arrested 26-year-old Dondi D. Lawson on Sunday, they found marijuana and cocaine in his possession.
According to a criminal complaint filed against Lawson, the assault occurred at his house on Arlington Avenue. When police arrived, Lawson already was gone. The woman told them that he hit her several times and grabbed her arms. She said he put an extension cord around her neck and pulled her up from the ground with it, the report said, causing her to be unable to breathe.
Police found Lawson on Cunningham Avenue and arrested him. Officers in searching his bags found a bag containing 22.1 grams of marijuana and a bag containing 1.9 grams of suspected crack cocaine. They also found $192 in cash on Lawson.
He is charged with two counts each of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, and one count each of strangulation, possession of drug paraphernalia and harassment. He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $10,000 bond.
