A fire that broke out on the front porch of an East Side home early Thursday spread inside and left a family of three without a home.
New Castle fire Chief Mike Kobbe said the three occupants, who were renters in the house, escaped without injury, but one, and possibly two, cats were lost in the blaze that broke out around 2:42 a.m. at 507 E. Lutton St.
When firefighters arrived there, the front porch, living room and front hallway were engulfed in flames, Kobbe reported, and New Castle police and one family member were helping an older man out of the back of the house.
A full contingency of city firefighters responded, and the Shenango Area Fire District and the Hickory Township Volunteer Fire Department were called to assist with mutual aid, Kobbe said.
The area where the power line was connected to the house was where the fire was burning, he said, and the wire still live on the exterior of the house.
"Once we got inside, we knocked down the fire quickly and notified the utilities to disconnect the power and gas," Kobbe said.
McGonigle Ambulance personnel tended to the man, identified as Don Rogers. Temperatures had dipped into the 30-degree range overnight and they kept him warm inside the ambulance, Kobbe said.
Rogers was living in the 2 1/2-story house with his son, Chad Rogers, and Chad's girlfriend, Cheyenne Perkins.
Chad Rogers reportedly told the firemen he heard the smoke alarm going off downstairs and thought he saw flashing lights on the porch, so he went downstairs and checked the first floor. He opened the front door and saw the porch was on fire and already had spread to inside the walls. That's when he got his father and Perkins out of the house, Kobbe said.
The fire department summoned the Red Cross, which made lodging arrangements for Chad Rogers and Perkins. Don Rogers went to stay with a family member, he said.
Firefighters were at the scene until 5:15 a.m. Then they were called back at 8:45 for about 20 minutes, when they pellets inside an upright smoker were smoldering on the front porch.
The family reported they had two cats but at first the firefighters could not locate them, Kobbe said. When they returned to the scene, they found one of the cats and it was deceased. The other was not found, he said.
Fire damage was heavy to the first floor of the house, and the upstairs had extensive smoke damage but no fire.
"It's going to be a total loss," Kobbe said, estimating damage at $70,000 to the house and $35,000 to the contents.
The house is owned by Gary DeFrank of 501 E. Lutton St., according to Lawrence County assessment records.
The cause of the fire is unknown. Kobbe said the smoker was not the cause, and that the fire had started at the other end the porch. The city police fire investigators are looking into the cause.
