Three dilapidated properties along East Long Avenue in New Castle will soon be demolished.
That announcement was made Tuesday by code enforcement Supervisor Anthony Cioffi during city council’s caucus meeting.
Cioffi said the properties of 107, 109 and 121 E. Long Ave. will be demolished in the near future, with him stating it could happen as quickly as two weeks.
The properties are owned by the family and estate of the late Joe Betters. Two of the properties are the former Joe’s of LA store and Marlin Furniture store, respectively.
During recent wind storms, bricks and other debris began flying off the Joe’s of LA store. The code and police departments placed barriers barring vehicle traffic on Long Avenue for public safety concerns.
The barriers are placed from the intersection of East Long Avenue and Mill Street near Mary’s Restaurant and the New Castle Playhouse parking lot to the Allied Community Living Inc. at 1303 S. Jefferson St.
Cioffi said he already got confirmation from Joe’s son Chuck that the estate will be paying for the entire demolition at no cost to the city.
“He’s more concerned about the safety of the residents,” Cioffi said of Betters.
Cioffi said an asbestos abatement study will be completed on the buildings first before demolition takes place.
He said all three buildings are old, with the Marlin Furniture building having been around since at least 1890.
Councilman David Ward noted concerns from residents who want to know when Long Avenue will reopen to vehicle traffic.
“I think our safety is worth more than a little inconvenience,” Cioffi said. “This is a big project.”
Cioffi said the family has not revealed what they plan to do with the vacant lots once the buildings are torn down.
In another code news, Cioffi said the city is looking to hire two new officers in the near future. Cioffi noted once they are hired and fully trained, the department will be at full staff.
Public works filling potholes
Public works Director Brian Heichel said his workers are working as fast as they can, including on overtime, to put down three tons of hot patch a day in potholes.
“We have a crew out every day,” Heichel said. “We’re doing the best we can to keep up.”
Heichel said his workers finished removing a tree Tuesday that had previously fallen on the gazebo at the overlook in Cascade Park. He said he is currently down four full-time workers, and soon to be two more due to retirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.