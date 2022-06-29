The 2022 Hometown Summer Concert Series continues from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday with Let’s Groove Tonight performing at Riverwalk Park.
The band, which bills itself as “The Nation’s #1 Earth, Wind and Fire Tribute Band,” is comprised of musicians who not only are huge Earth, Wind and Fire fans, but also passionate about accurately re-creating the band’s iconic sounds through soulful vocals, dynamic horns and a funky rhythm section.
The band has played shows around the country, was the featured act at a Super Bowl weekend show in Miami Beach, and has performed in Chicago, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Indianapolis and more.
For information on Let’s Groove Tonight, visit http://earthwindandfiretributeband.com or follow them on Facebook at “Let’s Groove Tonight — The Ultimate Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute Band”. https://www.facebook.com/ewftributeband.
Kali Davies-Anderson will be the opening act at 6 p.m. She is a professionally trained accomplished regional performer, having performed in New York City, on tour and locally. She can be seen on stage in the upcoming production of “They’re Playing Our Song” at the New Castle Playhouse.
The featured food truck Friday will be “Armida’s Cucina & Lariccia’s Food Trailer,” and The Confluence will feature its full menu of sandwiches, wraps, desserts, ice cream and coffees and smoothies. VentiSei Winery, Nina’s Italian Ice, Papa Gelateria New Castle, Popped Envy Gourmet Popcorn, Divine Butterfly Supply and Hopes Majesty also will be at the event, sharing locally made treats.
“It is my personal mission to bring top quality entertainment into the heart of Lawrence County,” said Jeff Feola, event producer. “So when Let’s Groove Tonight agreed to come to our town, I was ecstatic. I know that this town loves their Earth, Wind and Fire. Their music has been played during times of celebration and joy and is passed down through generations. In fact, our family dances to the song ‘September’ at every wedding reception.”
Entertainers who will be making their Riverwalk debut this summer are ‘The Wait’ on July 15 and ‘Grandview Soul’ on July 22. Returning acts are ‘The Wrangler Band’ on Aug. 5 and ‘The Labra Brothers’ for the Aug. 19 season finale.
Each concert is 6 to 9 p.m.at Riverwalk Park in downtown New Castle at East Washington and East streets. Attendees are encouraged to take their own chairs or blankets to sit on in the park. A 50/50 raffle to benefit New Visions and downtown revitalization initiatives will be held at each event, and New Castle ‘swag’ (T-shirts, hot/cold tumblers and hats) with the new branding of the city will be available for purchase.
The series is made possible in part through the generosity of the Almira Foundation, the Caroline Knox Foundation, the Lawrence Community Foundation, the May Emma Hoyt Foundation, UPMC Jameson Horizon, Treloar & Heisel, Arts & Education at the Hoyt, Visit Lawrence County, McClymonds Supply and Transit, Forward Lawrence, VentiSei Winery, Popped Envy, ProForma Hess Solutions, Hess Restoration Services, The Confluence, Williams-Cleaveland Company, WesBanco, Hopes Majesty, Divine Butterfly Supply, and JMG Accounting.
