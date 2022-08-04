Lawrence County early education programs are receiving more than $3 million in funding to bolster resources for area preschoolers.
The grant was announced by state Rep. Chris Sainato, D-Lawrence, who said the funding from the state Department of Education’s Office of Child Development and Early Learning will open up new Pre-K Counts slots and help Head Start programs manage increased operating costs.
“It’s hard to overstate the importance of early learning programs and the related nutrition, health and socialization benefits they provide for young, developing minds,” Sainato said. “Studies show kids who have access to these resources from an early age are much more likely to succeed in life, and thanks to this new funding, we can ensure more kids in our district will have that access.”
Sainato said the funding includes the following:
PRE-K COUNTS
•Lawrence County Social Services Inc. — $400,000
•Pre-K Kids Learning Center Inc. — $200,000
•TROB Enterprises, LLC/dba Sweet Pea Patch —$200,000
HEAD START SUPPLEMENTAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAM
•Lawrence County Social Services — More than $2.2 million
