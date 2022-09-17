New Castle Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 455 will host an Agent Orange Survivors/Memorial Service from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday
The event will be at the Eagles club at 43 S. Jefferson St.
The event is used to pay tribute and remember all Vietnam War veterans, specifically those who were exposed to the Agent Orange chemical during the war.
The event is open to all Vietnam veterans, as special lapel pins will be placed on veterans who attend at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.