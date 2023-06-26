Five Eagle Scouts spent three years developing a pavilion with all the bells and whistles for Savannah United Methodist Church.
Worth thousands of dollars, the Scouts did the project at no cost to the 150-member congregation.
Representing Troop 721, John Ostrowski built the pavilion for his Eagle Scout project at the Shenango Township Church. Scout Josh Bruce gave the pavilion electricity and fellow Scout Anthony Ostrowski provided a knotty pine ceiling, soffit and fascia, and gutters. Union Township scout Sam Sizer built picnic tables and Hunter Hohn finished off the project with sidewalks connecting the pavilion with the church and parking lot and a fire pit.
Church trustee chairwoman Renee Tabish is thrilled with the outcome.
“I’ve got a pavilion, I’ve got lights, I’ve got fans, I’ve got electricity, I’ve got water, I’ve got sidewalks and a fire pit, and they planted grass,” Tabish said. “We’ve got a metal roof, fans, spouting and recessed lighting.”
She said folks have rented the pavilion for parties.
“We have one coming up in the next month — a crochet group that meets in New Wilmington wants to have their summer picnic party there,” Tabish said.
Ironically, none of the boys attend the church at 84 Savannah Gardner Road, although Sizer is a past member, she said. The church for several years has hosted Boy and Girl scout meetings.
The boys worked under assistant scoutmaster Joe Ostrowski, who is John and Anthony’s father.
Hohn recently finished the final phase. A 2023 graduate of Shenango High School, he was 15 when he started his portion, but COVID delayed the work.
“It made it difficult to get things confirmed and took a while to get started,” the 18-year-old said.
Hohn, who plans to study biology and secondary education at Grove City College, estimated the cost of his portion of the pavilion project at $3,000 to $4,000. TC Redi-Mix of New Castle donated the concrete for the sidewalks and Susi Builders Supply of Hermitage donated other materials. Hohn also raised $700 to cover remaining costs.
“The church has always done a lot for our troop,” said the son of Tim and Phoebe Hohn.
Over Memorial Weekend, a flag retirement ceremony was held at the pavilion. Tabish said about 35 attended.
The congregation had always wanted to develop an outside area for services and picnics, but never had the money.
“We’re a small country church,” she said. “When the boys talked about it, I took it to council and ran it by them.”
A member of the church for 19 years, Tabish reiterated her pleasure for the project.
“When the adjuster came out to see if we had to carry insurance on it, the insurance adjuster said ‘We would be crazy not to put insurance on it,’” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.